MURRAY – A local television station is suing Murray State University over its handling of two open records requests related to the university’s alleged attempt to interfere with reporting by its public radio station, WKMS.
On Monday, March 6, Louisville attorney Michael Abate filed a complaint on behalf of Paducah’s WPSD-TV in Calloway Circuit Court, asking the court for an injunction ordering the university to produce the requested records and to award WPSD for its costs, including attorneys’ fees, and statutory penalties, which are capped at $25 per day for each day the records are withheld.
On Oct. 20, WPSD Station Manager Perry Boxx submitted an open records request pursuant to the Kentucky Open Records Act (KORA) to MSU, seeking records related to a series of events which occurred last April that came to light as part of the formal proceedings brought by the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission (JCC) against former Circuit Court Judge James (Jamie) Jameson, specifically, Count VII, which charged Jameson with using the prestige of his office to pressure former WKMS Station Manager Chad Lampe to quash a potentially embarrassing story.
The JCC found that Jameson was guilty of misconduct when he contacted MSU President Dr. Robert (Bob) Jackson after finding out a WKMS reporter submitted an open records request to the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) to obtain video footage showing Jameson walking in the courthouse in his underwear and later told Lampe that Jackson “was not happy” about the situation.
Within days of that conversation, Lampe was asked to provide Dr. David Eaton, dean of the Bauernfeind College of Business, which houses WKMS within the university structure, and MSU Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Timothy Todd with more information about the open records request.
Boxx’s request was for records dating back to March 1, 2022, and consisted of two parts. The first requested correspondence from and/or to Jackson, Jameson, Lampe, Todd and Eaton regarding WKMS’ open records request to the AOC. The second asked for correspondence between several other university employees related more generally to WKMS News.
“Mr. Boxx’s request sought the only public records that confirm if MSU officials joined in Judge Jameson’s efforts to use his position to kill an unflattering story,” the complaint states.
In its response, MSU refused to conduct a search for any records regarding WKMS, claiming those records were protected under the First Amendment. The response also denied a portion of the request for failing to precisely describe the records sought in addition to being unduly burdensome because of the number of individuals involved and the date range of the requested records.
On Nov. 3, MSU produced 31 heavily redacted emails in response to the request, citing the First Amendment, attorney-client privilege and KORA’s preliminary records and personal privacy exemptions.
On Nov. 17, WPSD appealed MSU’s denial of Boxx’s October request to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG). The OAG patently rejected MSU’s claim that to produce records related to WKMS would violate the First Amendment and further found that MSU violated KORA by claiming the preliminary records exemption to withhold non-preliminary records and by denying part of the request for being unduly burdensome.
Boxx submitted a second request to the university on Nov. 16, which was much wider in scope. The second request sought records to and from more than a dozen people dating as far back as August 2020. It was divided into six parts and covered several different subjects, including discussions around WKMS’ mission and purpose, investigative reporting by WKMS, the political perception of WKMS, complaints from politicians, WKMS budgeting and budget reductions, COVID-19 case numbers in Calloway County and accreditation of MSU’s Department of Journalism and Mass Communication.
MSU produced 849 heavily redacted records in December in response to Boxx’s November request and cited attorney-client privilege and KORA’s personal privacy and preliminary records exemptions. The complaint alleges that MSU improperly used the preliminary records exemption again in redacting some of the documents produced in response to the second request.
As an example, an email from Eaton was completely redacted with the university claiming the KORA’s preliminary records exemption as justification for the redactions; however, WPSD obtained an unredacted version of the email which shows that the record is, in fact, not preliminary. Abate characterizes the correspondence as “a directive” for Lampe to keep Eaton and Todd “apprised of any communications (including open records requests) related to ‘the circuit judge situation.’”
The complaint describes two other examples of improper use of the preliminary records exemption. Abate notes the examples provided do not constitute an exhaustive list of improper redactions, but they are “representative of MSU’s willful violations of (KORA) and conscious disregard of WPSD’s rights.”
As stated in the complaint, the impetus behind the inquiry was testimony from Lampe given on day one of the final hearing in the JCC’s formal proceedings against Jameson, which commenced on Oct. 17.
The commission investigated numerous complaints related to Jameson pressuring people to do things as well as engaging in retaliatory tactics; therefore, discussion around any potential retribution Lampe could have endured as a result of not doing what Jameson wanted was necessary to understanding the context of the charge, which was complicated by the fact that Lampe left his position at WKMS within two months of his conversations with Jameson.
From the beginning, Lampe stated that, while the incident with Jameson “precipitated” his departure, it was by no means the only factor that played a role in him leaving the university. During the JCC’s cross-examination, Court of Appeals Judge Glenn E. Acree sought to clarify how the incident with Jameson did factor into Lampe’s resignation.
“Would it be fair to say that what concerned you more wasn’t so much somebody who was the subject of the story trying to stop it – you said that’s regular – but what was affecting to you was that the administration was letting it affect them and influenced you in your decision-making?” he asked. Lampe called that a fair assessment.
The interactions with Jameson came on the heels of budget decisions for the upcoming fiscal year, which Lampe said were likely already made prior to his conversations with Jameson. His testimony implied that WKMS’ budget allocation in the upcoming fiscal year was reduced because other sources of news stories had complained directly to Jackson about the newsroom’s editorial choices.
Jameson’s attorney Richard L. Walter, after confirming Lampe left the university on his own accord, asked if he had been subject to any disciplinary actions resulting from the incident with the judge. Lampe advised that he had not but added that the administration’s inquiry felt like a punishment, noting the request for information was unusual and “based on comments from an elected official.”
“There was no direct punishment to me,” Lampe said upon further questioning, “but the public radio station had received changes in their budgetary allocation as you would see lawmakers contact university officials. … I can say that the station – not necessarily me, but the station – could receive some negative blow back from the administration.”
Pushing for clarification, Walter asked if anyone in the administration informed Lampe that the radio station’s budget cuts were made to punish the station.
“If you were in the meeting that I was in, you could read between the lines,” Lampe answered, presumably referring to a budgetary meeting he had with university administrators around the time of the conversation with the judge.
In a follow-up question, Walter noted that drafting a budget is a process, not something that is changed on a whim.
“In some cases, yes, but in other cases it can be pretty simple,” Lampe noted. “In this scenario, things happened quite rapidly related to the budget changes at the station that were surprising. Again, I’m not saying (the incident with the judge) is the particular instance that precipitated a lot of things; I don’t want you to misinterpret that.”
Court of Appeals Judge Jeff S. Taylor asked how many times, over the course of Lampe’s tenure, did a president of the university contact him regarding a story the station was about to report.
“In 15 years of working at WKMS,” Lampe said, “I recall the president being involved, or having some level of, not necessarily direct input, but attempted influence on three different stories in the last few years.”
About Jackson, specifically, Taylor asked if he had been involved in inquiring about news stories. Lampe said he would not call it “routine” and noted, “The president has no editorial control over the newsroom. Now, control and perceived control are two different things.”
During his time for questioning, Jefferson Circuit Judge Mitch Perry asked Lampe to explain what he meant by actual versus perceived control.
“Newsrooms operate independently, and they should,” Lampe said. “… I believe that, in some cases, administrators feel as though they may have control over the content of the newsroom; but if it’s truly a newsroom, they should not have control of the content that comes out because journalists are working in the public interest.”
In a response from MSU, the university advised it cannot comment on pending litigation, but the following statement was sent to the Ledger & Times:
“Murray State University issued a press release dated Dec. 12, 2022, regarding WKMS, a unit of the university, and its new station manager, as well as a message to campus on Dec. 14, 2022, regarding the development of a strategic plan and other policies and procedures.
“The strategic planning process led by key faculty, staff, an associate provost, the WKMS station manager, students, and community members, among others, has been completed and provides an important roadmap for the future.
“The university has provided consistent financial support to WKMS for many years including during the pandemic. This financial support, future work and new leadership for WKMS allows us to fully pursue WKMS’ vision which is as follows: ‘WKMS is a beacon for growing regional culture as a part of Murray State University’s public service investment in our communities through thoughtful journalism, conversation, music and arts.’
“Importantly, during the past two or more years, we have worked toward continuous improvement at WKMS ensuring the station is a trusted resource supporting our educational mission in coordination with students, faculty, staff, volunteers, and our audience while providing opportunities for our students. Also, in FY 2019-20 through FY 2021-22, WKMS maintained its staffing and budget levels during a time when other units at the university did not as we managed through a global pandemic, state pension cost increases and other financial pressures.”
Editor’s note: A lawsuit represents only one side of an issue.
