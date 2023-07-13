Wray defends FBI social media efforts to block misinformation

FBI Director Christopher Wray responds to committee chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) during a House Judiciary Committee hearing about oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Capitol Hill July 12, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Conservative House Republicans claim that the FBI and other federal law enforcement agencies have been "weaponized" against conservatives, including former U.S. President Donald Trump and his allies. Wray defended the FBI workforce, emphasizing that the agency protects Americans every day "from a staggering array of threats."

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — (TNS) The FBI will comply with a federal judge’s order banning federal agencies from communicating with social media companies even though its efforts are intended to counter online misinformation from foreign adversaries, according to Director Christopher Wray.

During a congressional hearing Wednesday, Wray made his first public comments on the Louisiana court order issued last week, saying the FBI “is not in the business of moderating content.”