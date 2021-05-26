MURRAY — Murray Main Street Inc. Executive Deana Wright said Tuesday that, back in late January and February, she seemed to receive confirmation as to how popular an annual event Main Street had hosted for several years really was.
Her phone was ringing … a lot. And the same question was being asked. “Will Trivia Night come back?”
Well, trivia fans are getting their wish. Entries are being taken for the 16th edition of The Murray Bank Trivia Night that will take flight next Friday night, June 4.
“I think that says that people really like it. We got a lot of calls about it,” Wright said of how the late January/early February time slot is the usual time of year for the event. “Back then, though, we decided it was just too soon to have it (due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Everyone was still having to wear masks and all of that stuff.”
At that point, the pandemic, while it had shown signs of losing its grip locally, was still a very prominent issue. Wright said plans began going into motion to move the event to a later date soon after the calls began.
The result is the event, for the first time, will happen outdoors. The venue will be the Renaissance Park, just south of the city’s court square, and a place that has been utilized for some activities Main Street has led in the past.
Among these are the annual Market to Table Dinner that highlights items originating from the Downtown Farmers Market and a segment of the Easter on the Square Easter Egg Hunt.
“It has been a nice addition to our downtown, plus it provides us with one of the only green spaces we have here,” Wright said. “It also gives us plenty of room to do what we need to do.
“We actually have had Trivia Night in June before, but it seems like it’s a little tougher (to attract players). You’ve got school getting out and everyone going on vacations, but we’re thinking that people have missed it so long that they’re going to be wanting to play and be part of it.”
Trivia Night involves teams of up to eight players who endure several rounds of answering questions on a variety of topics. There is also the ever-popular Dead or Alive segment in which players engage in a competition in which they guess if celebrities are still living or have died. There is also a 50/50 raffle.
This activity, as well as the entire evening, is directed by its emcee of the past several years, Mark Welch.
Cost to enter a team is $200, which amounts to $25 per player. Wright said there is still time for teams to enter, but it is recommended to enter quick because food arrangements have to be made.
The venue opens at 5:30 p.m. next Friday with dinner, courtesy of Burrito Shack, starting at 6. The competition gets started at 6:30.
Because of the venue, Wright said finding a way to track scores will have to be altered. At indoor venues, a projector keeps a running score on a wall. That will not be possible this time.
“For one thing, we’re doing this in the summer, meaning that, by 8 or 8:30, it still might be hard to see a screen when we’re outside,” she said. “So we’re still thinking of how to do that, but I think we’ll have something in place by the time (next Friday) rolls around.”
To enter a team, call the Murray Main Street office at 270-759-9474. Players must be 18 years of age and older to participate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.