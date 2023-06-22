BENTON – An agreed order to stay the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the widow of slain Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash, a surviving Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy and his wife was filed last week.
Cash was fatally shot on May 16, 2022, by Murray resident Gary Rowland, who had been arrested earlier that day and transported to MCSO in Benton. Cash and MCSO Deputy Donald Bowman were interviewing Rowland at the sheriff’s office in connection to a drug investigation when Rowland asked for a smoke break. After Cash and Bowman escorted Rowland outside, Rowland reached for a concealed gun and shot Cash before then being fatally shot himself by Bowman, who was standing next to Cash. Cash was later pronounced dead at the Marshall County Hospital.
The suit, which was filed May 10 with Marshall Circuit Court, alleges that Rowland “was never adequately searched and was able to conceal a loaded 9mm pistol in his pants and a large knife around his neck.” The plaintiffs include Cash’s widow, Michelle Cash and Donald and his wife, Tracey Elizabeth Bowman. The complaint said Michelle is suing individually for loss of spousal consortium and as for wrongful death as the duly appointed administrator of her late husband’s estate. The complaint said that while Donald survived the incident, he “now lives with post-traumatic stress disorder and intense psychological distress” and is unable to continue working as a law enforcement officer. Tracey is suing individually for loss of spousal consortium, the suit said.
The defendants are listed as Marshall County Sheriff Matt Hilbrecht, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight, Sgt. Logan Hampton with the Benton Police Department, MCSO Deputy Zach Johnson, MCSO Special Deputy Chris Beavers, MCSO Deputy Luke Rudd and CCSO Deputy Troy Doss. The suit says Hilbrecht and Knight are being sued in their official capacities as sheriff for the liabilities of their deputies and that the other defendants are being sued in their official and individual capacities.
The order to stay the suit was entered in Marshall County Circuit Court last Friday, June 16. The order states: “This cause of action was filed on May 11, 2023. By agreement of the Parties,Defendants’ deadline to file a responsive pleading or motion response to theComplaint was extended to June 19, 2023. The Parties have now agreed to stay thiscase indefinitely.
“WHEREFORE, by agreement of the Parties, the Court hereby ORDERS allproceedings in the case to be stayed. All Defendants are relieved of their obligationto file a responsive pleading to the Complaint at this time. The Parties shall notifythe Court when and/or if the stay is to be lifted.”
The Ledger & Times attempted to reach the attorney representing the plaintiffs, Christopher Smith of the DRS Law Firm in Nashville, Tennessee, for comment on why the order to stay was filed, but he did not return the call before deadline Wednesday.
Stacey A. Blankenship of Paducah’s Keuler, Kelly, Hutchins, Blankenship & Sigler, LLP is representing the City of Benton and Hampton. Jeffrey C. Mando of Adams Law, PLLC on Covington is representing Hilbrecht, Johnson, Beavers and Rudd. Barry Stilz and Lynn S. Zellen of Kinkead & Stilz, PLLC in Lexington are representing Knight and Doss.
