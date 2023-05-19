Emergency landing

Crash site photo of a vintage WWI airplane that was forced to make an emergency landing in Greenville.

 Photo courtesy of Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane, Kentucky National Guard

GREENVILLE – (KT) The Kentucky National Guard announced on Tuesday that a vintage World War I airplane made an emergency landing at the Guard’s Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville, Monday afternoon.

The controlled crash was conducted after the plane’s engine lost power at 1,500 feet.  According to the Kentucky National Guard, both pilots walked away from the downed plane.  No injuries were reported, however one pilot checked in to an area hospital for evaluation.