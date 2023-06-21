Yoko Hatakeyama named 2023 Murray State University Alumni Association Distinguished Professor
Digital Media Murray State

MURRAY -  Senior instructor of Japanese Yoko Hatakeyama, ’95, ’05, was selected as the 2023 Murray State University Alumni Association (MSUAA) Distinguished Professor, and served as the faculty mace-bearer during spring commencement exercises May 13. 

A global languages instructor at Murray State since 1991, Hatakeyama is also a two-time alumna, earning a master’s degree in organizational communication in 1995 and a second master’s degree in English and philosophy in 2005. 