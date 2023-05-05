(TNS) In an interview following Rich Strike’s improbable 80-1 victory in the 2022 Kentucky Derby, owner Richard Dawson said that the moment felt like a dream. Nearly a year later, Dawson believes the experience is even better.

“No way I could have predicted what it’s really like afterward,” Dawson said. “I think reality is probably better than the dream. And not only for me, but for my trainer and his family, and my family and friends and all those connections. It is an unbelievable thing. It’s something that’s always there and never taken away from you. You’re always a Derby champion.”