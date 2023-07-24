KYIV — In the face of Russia's termination a crucial international grain deal, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pushing for grain exports to continue via the Black Sea without Russian permission.
"Any destabilization in this region and disruption of our export routes will bring problems with corresponding consequences for all people in the world," he said in his daily video address on Saturday evening.
Zelenskyy said the rise in food prices is the least of those problems. He had spoken with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about possible solutions, the leader said.
Russia halted the grain deal earlier this week because, according to Moscow, its demands for facilitating the agricultural exports had not been met.
Not only did Russia reinstate its naval blockade of Ukrainian ports, but it has been bombarding the port city of Odessa and other Ukrainian regions for days now. It has also threatened to attack any ship in the Black Sea region.
Russia has said it wants the West to remove sanctions, specifically a ban on its banks using the international payments method Swift, before it would extend the agreement.
Ukraine called for backing from other states to continue grain exports without Russia's permission.
Steps to remove the blockade and ensure the resumption of the "grain corridor" were discussed with Stoltenberg, Zelenskyy said.
A meeting of the newly formed Ukraine-NATO Council could help overcome the Black Sea security crisis, he said, without giving further details.
