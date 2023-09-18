WORLD-NEWS-USUKRAINE-GET

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is greeted by Congressional members as he arrives to address the U.S. Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 21, 2022. 

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

(TNS) Top U.S. Senate leaders will host an all-members meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, according to a Senate leadership aide, as House Republicans are preparing to block a Biden administration request for $24 billion in emergency Ukraine war funds.

Zelenskyy is expected to meet President Joe Biden at the White House the same day, traveling to Washington after attending the United Nations General Assembly. He’s expected to seek renewed commitments by U.S. leaders to help Ukraine’s fight to regain occupied land from Russia.

