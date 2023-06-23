Zhang named recipient of Neil Weber award in the Jesse D. Jones College of Science, Engineering and Technology

Murray State University’s Dr. Robin Zhang, a chair and professor of Earth and Environmental Sciences, has been selected to receive the 2023-2024 Neil Weber Award for Excellence in the Jesse D. Jones College of Science, Engineering and Technology (JCSET). Zhang is pictured with Weber.

 Photo provided

MURRAY -  Murray State University’s Dr. Robin Zhang, a chair and professor of Earth and Environmental Sciences, has been selected to receive the 2023-2024 Neil Weber Award for Excellence in the Jesse D. Jones College of Science, Engineering and Technology (JCSET).

The Weber Award was established as a special tribute to former college dean Dr. Neil Weber after his retirement from Murray State University. The endowment for this award was provided through a generous gift by Dr. Jesse D. Jones, a JCSET alumnus who is a strong supporter of Murray State faculty and students, and one who shares the university’s commitment to excellence in math and science education.