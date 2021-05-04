CALLOWAY COUNTY — A damage assessment survey team from the National Weather Service Office in Paducah has been in Calloway County most of today to determine what caused damage that was created by severe storms this morning.
A few minutes ago, Rick Shanklin, the Paducah office's warning coordination meteorologist, said that a pair of suspicious areas were identified in the southern part of the county. He said one struck the city of Hazel, while the other was detected a little to the north near Midway.
Shanklin said the Hazel circulation has been determined to be a microburst with maximum wind speeds of 95 mph.
Shanklin said the storm that moved through the Midway area consisted of straight-line winds of up to 85 mph.
The Ledger & Times is compiling a full story about today's storms for the Wednesday edition.
