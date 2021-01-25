MURRAY – The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a flash flood warning for Calloway County and other counties in the Jackson Purchase.
The NWS website says the warning also applies to Marshall County, Graves County, southeastern Ballard County, Carlisle County, eastern Fulton County, Hickman County and McCracken County. At 12:01 p.m. CST, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Several roads are closed across the area, including KY 994 at Champion Creek in McCracken County. Between 2-4 inches of rain have fallen so far. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Flooding of small creeks and streams is expected, as well as urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses and other drainage and low-lying areas, the NWS said. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Paducah, Murray, Mayfield, Benton, Fulton, Hickman, Clinton, Bardwell, Lone Oak and Reidland.
“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads,” the NWS warns. “Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away.”
