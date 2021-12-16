PADUCAH – After several days of extensive surveying, the National Weather Service in Paducah has determined the following in west Kentucky from Fulton County to Muhlenberg County:
• Tornado Rating: EF-4
• Estimated peak winds: 190 mph
• Path length (estimated): 128 miles
• Maximum path width: A mile or more
• Fatalities/injuries: Total unknown
• Start date and time: 8:56 p.m. CST Dec. 10, 2021
• Start location: 5.5 miles southwest of Cayce, Kentucky on the Kentucky/Tennessee line (Note: The tornado may extend back into northwest Tennessee, but that is still being analyzed at this time.)
• End date and time: 11:10 p.m. CST Dec. 10, 2021
• End location: 7.5 miles northeast of Bremen (Note: This tornado continued beyond the end point mentioned here, into the NWS Louisville area.)
• Initial survey summary: Massive impacts along most of the tornado track. Worst damage found in the following locations: Cayce, Mayfield, north of Benton, south of Princeton, Dawson Springs, Barnsley and Bremen, and possibly others. Additional details to follow as they become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.