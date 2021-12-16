PADUCAH – After several days of extensive surveying, the National Weather Service in Paducah has determined the following in west Kentucky from Fulton County to Muhlenberg County:

• Tornado Rating: EF-4

• Estimated peak winds: 190 mph

• Path length (estimated): 128 miles

• Maximum path width: A mile or more

• Fatalities/injuries: Total unknown

• Start date and time: 8:56 p.m. CST Dec. 10, 2021

• Start location: 5.5 miles southwest of Cayce, Kentucky on the Kentucky/Tennessee line (Note: The tornado may extend back into northwest Tennessee, but that is still being analyzed at this time.)

• End date and time: 11:10 p.m. CST Dec. 10, 2021

• End location: 7.5 miles northeast of Bremen (Note: This tornado continued beyond the end point mentioned here, into the NWS Louisville area.)

• Initial survey summary: Massive impacts along most of the tornado track. Worst damage found in the following locations: Cayce, Mayfield, north of Benton, south of Princeton, Dawson Springs, Barnsley and Bremen, and possibly others. Additional details to follow as they become available. 