Earl Davis Hudspeth
Earl Davis Hudspeth, 99, of Murray, Kentucky, died on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his home.
He was born on March 21, 1921 in Murray, Kentucky to John Davis Hudspeth and Queen Martin Hudspeth. He was of the Baptist faith and a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in World War II. He was a computer operator for the United States government for 38 years.
Mr. Hudspeth enjoyed playing cards at the Murray Calloway Senior Center with his friends. He was honored as the oldest African-American man in Murray and an honorary lifetime member of the Douglas Homecoming Committee in 2019. he received many awards throughout his life.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Carolyn Stagger; one sister, Catherine Hudspeth Pate; and two brothers, L.V. Hudspeth and Larry Hudspeth.
Survivors include two daughters, Cheryl C. Hayes and husband (Pastor) Jerome of Newark, Delaware and Gayle Suttler; two sons, Michael Hudspeth and wife Jean and Earl Ven Hudspeth; two brothers, John Hudspeth Jr. and Earl Barry, all of Toledo, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; caregiver and friend, Lula Nell McCuiston; and a host of family and friends.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Pastor Ronald Kendrick of St. John’s Baptist Church will officiate and Pastor Jerome Hayes will be the eulogist. Burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.