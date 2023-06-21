Allen Brice Ratterree
Allen Brice Ratterree, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Monday, June 19, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.He was born Jan. 12, 1929, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Lloyd Ratteree and Susan Janey (Rowlett) Ratterree.
He retired from Tappan Manufacturing and later worked as a local real estate agent. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church, Woodman of the World, and the American Legion Post #73. He enjoyed spending time with friends and participating in the many activities at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving in the Korean War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Christine (Williams) Ratterree, who died Jan. 9, 2023; one sister, Amy Wilkinson; and two brothers, L.T. Ratterree and James Ratterree.
Mr. Ratterree is survived by one daughter, Tina Dunn and husband Andy of Murray; one sister, Reuden Fielder of Michigan; and one granddaughter, Elizabeth Dunn of St. Louis, Missouri.
A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Murray City Cemetery with burial to follow. Sammy Cunningham will officiate, and military honors will be provided by the American Legion Post 73. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Dr. Durwood William Beatty
Dr. Durwood William Beatty, 93, a retired professor of agronomy at Murray State University, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital surrounded by friends.
He was born April 8, 1930, to John and Laura Honish Beatty in Flint, Michigan.
He grew up in the small town of Otter Lake, Michigan, and graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor’s and master’s in agronomy. He met his beloved Wilma at Michigan State. Durwood Beatty and Wilma Stark married on Dec. 18, 1953, in Manchester, Michigan. As Durwood was an only child, he enjoyed gaining Len, Dick, Doug and Lois as his new siblings. After serving in the US Army, Durwood earned a PhD in agronomy from Iowa State University.
Wilma preceded Durwood in death in 2018. They raised three independent children, Steven Allan from Marshalltown, Iowa, and husband Daniel Selby; Laurie from Murphy, Texas, and husband Steve Shook; and Lynne from Lawrence, Kansas. Durwood is also survived by grandson Chris Shook and wife Jahyun Kang of Seoul, South Korea, and grandson Ben Shook from Murphy.
Durwood’s family of friendships extended across the community from the College Terrace neighborhood, the Senior Center lunch table, his church, his volunteering, and all those with whom he shared a love of camping on Lake Superior’s Keweenaw Peninsula. His love of nature led to adventures in more than 35 National Parks.
Durwood was a member of the Murray Kiwanis Club for more than 45 years, a First Baptist Church deacon, Sunday school teacher, and a volunteer with the 4-H program in geology and geocaching for more than 20 years. He loved sharing his hobbies of rock collecting, geocaching, and genealogy with people of all ages. He was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Kentucky 4-H Volunteers Hall of Fame.
The funeral service was at 10 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, at First Baptist Church with Dr. Greg Earwood and Boyd Smith officiating. Burial followed in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation was from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Send Relief, 4200 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta, Georgia 30022 or to the First Baptist Church World Mission Offering, 203 South 4th St., Murray, KY 42071.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy Mae Wyatt
Dorothy Mae Wyatt, 83, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Henry County Healthcare Center in Paris, Tennessee.
She was born March 22, 1940, to John W. “J.W.” Glisson and Vera Mae Collins Glisson.
She was a homemaker and a member of Cuba Baptist Church in Cuba. She enjoyed gardening and loved her family dearly.
She was married April 15, 1957, to Maurice R. Wyatt, who preceded her in death on June 4, 1986.
Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Cathy Cathey McDermott (Kerry) of Puryear and Melinda (Terry) Wells of Puryear; one sister; one brother; two grandchildren, Amy (Hans) Mayer and Ashley Hays; and two great-grandchildren, Daphne Mayer and Julien Mayer.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters and four brothers.
The funeral service was at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris, Tennessee, with Andrew Clapp officiating. Friends and family served as pallbearers. Burial followed in Story Chapel Cemetery in Hazel, Kentucky. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, at the funeral home.
Ridgeway Funeral Home, Paris, was in charge of arrangements.
Janet C. Scott
Janet C. Scott, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, June 19, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Prentess Henry
Prentess Henry, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
