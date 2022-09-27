David Lee Cornelius
David Lee Cornelius, Ph.D., died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington, after an extended illness.
Born April 9, 1945, in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, he was the son of James Wilson Cornelius and Sarah Susan Cornelius.
He is survived by his husband, Fredrick A. Montgomery; two siblings, Marie Cooper (Bill) of Harrodsburg and Fred Cornelius of Murray; and was a beloved uncle to seven nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, James Wilson Cornelius Jr., Clarence William Cornelius and twin sister, Donna Elliott.
A longtime teacher and U.S. Navy veteran, Dr. Cornelius retired from East Washington University at Cheney, Washington, in 2005 where he served as a faculty member and chairman of the communications department and associate dean of the College of Letters, Arts, and Social Sciences. While at EWU, he was awarded the Trustees Medal, their highest award for teaching excellence. He and his dean, Dr. Jefferf Shertok, also received an extensive FIPSE grant for an Across the Curriculum focus in their college. He also established an annual lecture series to honor the memory of Dean Shertok and funded by Daniel Carper.
Dvid graduated from Harrodsburg High School in 1963, serving as president of his senior class and excelling as a debater for four years. Following high school, he received a scholarship to the University of Pittsburg, with a generous General Motors Scholarship his senior year. As a speech and debate major, he also held offices as president of the Pitt Debate Union. During his term, he debated with the Oxford debate teams on their visit to the U.S. Following graduation, he stayed on at Pitt for a master’s degree funded by a National Defense Scholarship.
After receiving his AB and MA degrees, David served four years in the U.S. Navy. He scored first place in his radar training at Great Lakes Naval Base. In recognition of his achievement, he was assigned to one year as instructor of radarmen at Glynco, Georgia. After that year, he was assigned radar duty on the newly commissioned La Moure County LST. He was stationed at Norfolk, Virginia. During his remaining three years in the Navy, he took tours in the Caribbean, the Mediterranean and through the Panama Canal to San Diego, California.
His GI Bill and an assistantship permitted him to earn a Ph.D. in communications at Florida State University.
Following his degree at Florida State, he was hired as an assistant professor at Pitt, where he supervised graduate students working on advanced degrees in speech communication. After seven years at Pitt, Dr. Cornelius began his 21 years at East Washington University, retiring June 2, 2005.
David’s many years as student teacher, administrator and veteran depict a rich and varied career. His love of reading, classical music and opera provided a rich and fulfilling life. He traveled widely throughout Europe, Canada, Australia and the U.S.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Marilyn J. Young Endowment for Intercollegiate Debate at Florida State University Foundation, Attn: Mafe Brooks, 325 W. College Ave., Tallahassee, FL 32301. In memo line, indicate endorsement for intercollegiate debate in honor of Dr. David Cornelius.
A memorial service will be held at a later time in Spokane, Washington.
Blondie G. McClure
Blondie G. McClure, 88 of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Born Feb. 25, 1934, in Murray, he was the son of Fred and May (Vaughn) McClure.
He was a retired carpenter and rental property owner. He honorably served his country in the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers and sisters, Velma Wisehart, Kynois McClure, Floyd McClure, C.W. McClure, Sadie Carson and Mary Kinsolving.
Mr. McClure is survived by his wife of 69 years, Frankie (Miller) McClure of Murray; daughter, Angie Lovett of Hazel; his grandchildren, Josh (Andrea) Lovett of Grand Rivers, Jacob (Kayla) Lovett of Buchanan, Tennessee, and Katie Neihoff of Elizabethtown; granddaughter-in-law, Tammy Lovett of Murray; four great-grandchildren, Aidan Lovett, Millie Jo Lovett, Fynlee Lovett and Eli Lovett.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Ronnie Burkeen and Richard Burkeen officiating. Visitation was after 12 noon Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family request that memorial contributions be made to the Russell Chapel United Methodist Church Building Fund, c/o Tammy Lovett, 300 Woodlawn, Murray, KY 42071.
Kenneth Wayne Puckett
Kenneth Wayne Puckett, 66 of Murray, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Kenneth was born on July 18, 1956 in Murray to the late James and Virginia Nell Pritchett Puckett. He was a member of Dexter Church of Christ.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Scott Puckett.
Those left to cherish his memory include two sons, Brian Puckett and James Puckett, both of Indianapolis; a brother Max Odell Puckett and wife, Pam of Indiana; a sister, Yvonne Arment and husband, William of Anaheim, CA and two grandchildren, Angel and Emily Puckett.
The funeral service honoring Kenneth Wayne Puckett was at 2:30 PM on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home, 311 North 4th Street, Murray. John Sales officiated and burial followed at Dexter Church of Christ Cemetery. Pallbearers included Mark Thorn, Maxie Puckett, Harry Henderson, Luke Puckett, Steve Thomas. His family welcomed visitors from 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm on Sunday, September 22, 2022 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Dexter Church of Christ, 157 Walnut St, Dexter, KY 42036.
