Linda Southard Gamertsfelder
Linda Southard Gamertsfelder of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Sept. 11, 2023, at Ohio Hospice of Dayton.
A registered nurse, she retired from the Dayton Community Blood and Tissue Center. She grew up in Murray, graduating from Murray College High School Class of 1967. Upon completion of nursing school, she worked in the cardiac care unit at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital before moving to Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Preston and Christine Southard, and a beloved nephew, Adam Kent Hicks.
Linda is survived by her husband, Roger Gamertsfelder; a sister, Janice Southard Hicks of Murray; a brother, Dale Southard; and nieces Ginger Hearn and Adriane Stokolosa.
At Linda’s request, no services will be held.
Ashley Diane Rice Arant
Ashley Diane Rice Arant, 40, of Paris, Tennessee, died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at her residence.
Born July 22, 1983, in Murray, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Karen Redden Rice of Paris and Gary (Susan) Rice of Buchanan, Tennessee.
Ashley was a lover of people and life. She enjoyed Jeep rides, walking her dog, playing the guitar, art, watching Formula One racing, spending time on her in-laws’ farm, and loving her nieces, nephews, and all animals. She graduated from Henry County High School in 2001, before attending Murray State University. She was a member of Birds Creek Baptist Church. Working as an educational assistant in the Henry County School System gave her immense joy.
On May 5, 2022, Ashley lost her husband and best friend of nearly 20 years, Seth Arant.
In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Thomas and Marcelle Rice, and Dorothy and Colie Redden; aunts and uncles, Joyce (Phillip) Moore, Billy (Virginia) Redden, Bobby Rice, and Billy Joe Wall.
In addition to her parents, Ashley is survived by her American Bulldog Vega; a sister, Leah (Buck) Watkins of Cottage Grove, Tennessee; a brother, Jeremy (Jennifer) Rice of Huntsville, Alabama; a stepsister, Abigail Frizzell; nieces, Lexie (Gavin) Watkins Gordon and Ansley Rice; nephews, Berrett Watkins, Eli Rice, Will Rice and Josh Rice; aunts, Anita Lipps, Shirley Wall and Gail (Bud) Raspberry; an uncle, Terry (Cindy) Rice; and many cousins and other extended family members. Along with her family, Ashley was also survived by her late husband’s parents, Steve and Sharon Arant of Calloway County, Kentucky; his siblings, Elle (Jereme) Rose and children, Caleb, Caroline, and Maddie, Jesse (Kady) Arant and children, Bella, Cole, Isaac, Steven, and Gillian, and Josh (Payton) Arant and children, Hayden, Townes, and Sullivan, all of whom she loved dearly. A special friend to both Seth and Ashley, Tip Reed of Old Hickory, Tennessee, also survives.
A celebration of life was at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Ridgeway Funeral Home, Paris, with Craig Peevyhouse officiating. Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at the funeral home.
Ridgeway Funeral Home, Paris, was in charge of arrangements.
Patricia Christine McCuiston
Patricia Christine McCuiston, 73, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born Aug. 19, 1950, in Memphis, Tennessee.
Before her retirement she was the owner and operator of Bob’s Corner Store in New Concord. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Billy McCuiston Sr.; and one brother, Johnnie Biffle.
Mrs. McCuiston is survived by two sons, Keith Williams and wife Tracy of Murray and Billy McCuiston Jr. and wife Crystal of Murray; one brother, Tommy Ramey of Louisiana; seven grandchildren, Austin Williams, Cole Williams, Tayten Williams, Mackenzie Williams, Briar McCuiston, Chloe McCuiston, and Jakob Rogers and wife Alex; and as one great-grandchild, Bryce Williams.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Sammy Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in McCuiston Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.jhchurchill.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Frances McElrath Cox Hamby
Mary Frances McElrath Cox Hamby, 99, of Normal, Illinois, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at The Loft Rehabilitation and Nursing of Normal in Normal.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
