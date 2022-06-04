Brenda G. Jones, 75, of Almo, Kentucky, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born Oct. 29, 1946, in Murray, Kentucky to Joe Thomas Nelson and Bonnie Lee Brown Nelson.
She retired from Pilgrim’s Pride in Mayfield, and was a member of Dexter Church of Christ.
Mrs. Jones is survived by her husband, Jerry D. Jones of Almo, whom she married May 5, 1962, in Dresden, Tennessee; one daughter, Kim Bryant of Almo; one son, Kevin D. Jones of Boynton Beach, Florida; one sister, Vickie Key of Benton; and one granddaughter, Sophi Bryant of Almo.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Sales officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Dexter Church of Christ, 157 Walnut St, Dexter, KY 42036.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.