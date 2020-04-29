Avis Roberta Myers
Avis Roberta Myers, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday April 26, 2020, at her home.
She was born Aug. 2, 1942, in Eddyville, Kentucky.
She worked at Mattel Inc. and later retired from Culvers of Murray.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sherman Hendon and Ruby E. Turner Hendon Adair; and one sister, Lily M. Morgan.
Ms. Myers is survived by one daughter, Lisa Hill of Murray; one son, David Myers of Murray; two sisters, Mary Smotherman of Murray and Linda Dockins of Jacksonville, Florida; three grandchildren, John Anthony Hill and fiancé Sarah Raymond of Connecticut, Teresa Hill of Murray, and Tia Page Myers of Louisville; and two great-grandchildren.
There will be no public service or visitation. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
As requested by Ms. Myers daughter, Lisa Hill, contact her for more information and expressions of sympathy at 270-761-7959.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Jean Shahan
Mary Jean Shahan, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at her home.
She was born June 16, 1927, in Grafton, West Virginia, to George H. Welsh and Ruth Haddix Welsh.
She graduated from West Virginia Business College in Clarksburg, West Virginia. She was employed as a secretary. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Music Department of the Murray Woman's Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul W. Shahan; her son, Paul Kevin Shahan; and two sisters.
Mrs. Shahan is survived by several nieces, nephews and one cousin.
There will be no public service or visitation. Entombment will be held in the Murray City Cemetery Mausoleum.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to First United Methodist Church, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy Bone Sims
Dorothy Bone Sims, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at her home after an extended illness.
She was born Dec. 20, 1937, in Graves County, Kentucky, to Howard Bone and Ruby May Puckett Bone.
She was the former co-founder and operator of Southeastern Book Company, and was a member of First United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Sally Ann Whitenton.
Mrs. Sims is survived by her husband, Jim Sims of Murray, whom she married Aug. 22, 1970, in Mayfield; one daughter, Molly Sims-Stuber and husband Scott Stuber of Los Angeles, California; one son, Todd Sims and wife Alexis Sims of Miami, Florida; two sisters, Martha St. Pierre and Mattie Mills, both of Mayfield; two brothers, Sammie Bone and wife Jeanette Bone of Symsonia and Leslie Bone and wife Beverly Bone of Kansas City, Missouri; and five grandchildren, Merritt Sims, Grayson Sims, Brooks Stuber, Scarlett Stuber and Grey Stuber.
A private family service will be held. A public service will be scheduled at a later date. Entombment will be in Murray City Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Baby 2 Baby, 5830 West Jefferson Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90016 or online at Baby2Baby.org, or to First United Methodist Church, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Michael Pesicek
Michael Pesicek, 70, of Hazel, Kentucky, died at 8:29 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 30, 1949, in Okauchee, Wisconsin, to Kenneth and Fern Stevens Pesicek.
He was a craftsman and served his country in the U.S. Navy.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Gary and Randy.
Mr. Pesicek is survived by his wife, Diana Jones; a son, Jacob John Pesicek; stepchildren, Courtney Wilburn, Seth Jones and Mackenzie Jones; sisters, Bonnie Mahnke, Pat Dufek and Penny Mireau; and brothers, Kim Pesicek and Joel Spicuzza Pesicek; and best friend since childhood, David Popp.
No public services will be held at this time.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Donald Neal Reed
Donald Neal Reed, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Princeton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Princeton, Kentucky.
He was born April 6, 1953, in Murray to Willie O'dell Reed and Sadie Nell Cavitt.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Billie Wayne Reed, Roderick Reed and James Cavitt; and two sisters, Ethel Reed Thomas and Glenda Reed.
Neal is survived by his daughter, Brandy Reed of Murray; one sister, Willie Nell Lester and husband of Lima, Ohio; five brothers, Mark Cavitt of Murray, Michael Reed and wife Melody of Murray, Keith Reed of Louisville, Bo Reed and wife Earlene of Long Beach, California, and Stephen Reed and wife Jennifer of Paris, Tennessee; and many dear friends that he held close to his heart.
A private family service will be held with Doris Saunders officiating. Burial will be in Murray City Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of the arrangements.
Carla Jean Ferguson
Carla Jean Ferguson, 56, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her home.
She was born July 25, 1963, in Clinton, Missouri, to Carl Vernon Ricker and Shirley Jean Evans Ivy.
She worked as a farmhand, was a member of the Allen Street Baptist Church in Clinton, Missouri, and attended Blood River Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Tommy Merryfield.
Mrs. Ferguson is survived by her husband, Danny Graves Ferguson of New Concord, whom she married married March 28, 1993 in Murray; a sister, Elisabeth Ann Richer Leonard of Cadiz; a brother, Vernon Lee Ricker of Fulton; four nieces, Holly Morris Luebke, Patricia Parsley, Ashley Ricker and Joanna Ricker; and a nephew, Matthew Ricker.
Private family burial will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfunrealhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.