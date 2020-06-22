Wanda Spindleman
Wanda Spindleman, 77, of Hardin, Kentucky, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at her residence.
Born Thursday, March 11, 1943, in Calloway County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Glenn Hopkins and Marjorie Johnson Hopkins, who preceded her in death.
Mrs. Spindleman is survived by her husband, Don Spindleman of Hardin; a son, Mark Spindleman of Hardin; a sister, Barbara Cornwell of Hardin; and a grandson, Ethan Spindleman of Hardin.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton with Trent Collie officiating. Burial will be in Jeffery Cemetery in Calloway County. Visitation was be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the funeral home.
Collier Funeral Home in Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Jason Brelsford
Robert Jason Brelsford, 60, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Sept. 21, 1959, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Junior Brelsford and Janice Davis Brelsford, who preceded him in death.
He was the owner and operator of Midway Auto Sales in Murray. He was a member of the Alford Hardin Masonic Lodge #925 F & AM and a 1978 graduate of Murray High School.
Mr. Brelsford is survived by his wife, Tammy Brelsford of Murray; one daughter, Tiffany O’Neal of Murray; one son, Chase Brelsford of Murray; one brother, Bradley Brelsford of Murray; and three grandchildren, Madison Brelsford, Colton O’Neal and Haven O’Neal, all of Murray.
A graveside service was at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Murray City Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Vera Jo Ann Bustle
Vera Jo Ann Bustle, 78, of Fulton, Kentucky, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her home.
She was born Aug. 27, 1941, in Madison, Indiana, to Ernest Sedam and Neva Etherton Sedam.
She was a homemaker and a member of Smith Street Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Gene Alan Bustle.
Mrs. Bustle is survived by her husband, Eugene Bustle of Fulton, whom she married June 25, 1960, in Benham, Indiana; one daughter, Regina Couch and husband Chris of Fulton; two sons, Wayman Bustle and wife Pam of Paris, Tennessee, and Denver Bustle and wife Tracey of Murray; one sister, Judy McGee and husband Kenny of Cross Plains, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Tyler Blades and wife Katie, Chrislyn Couch, Lathan Bustle, Destiny Bustle, Leeya Bustle, Jacob Bustle, Brandon Blades and Crystal Sanders; and five great-grandchildren, Bristol Blades, Julian Carpenter, Lucas Blades, Hayden Bustle and Michelle Denton.
The funeral service was at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Randy Brown officiating. Burial followed in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation was from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the funeral home
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Jimbo Henderson Sympathy Fund, 456 KY 239 South, Fulton, KY 42041.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
June H. Young
June H. Young, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Oct. 8, 1935, in Murray, Kentucky, to Clyde B. Hale and Opal Geurin Hale.
She retired after 39 years of service with the Bank of Murray. She was a member of Elm Grove Baptist Church and taught Sunday school at Hickory Woods Senior Living Community.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe F. Young, who died Oct. 4, 2017; one brother, Dan Moore Hale; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Hale and Darlene Hale; and one brother-in-law, Johnny Crouch.
Mrs. Young is survived by two sons, Jay E. Young and family of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Chad L. Young and family of Murray; two sisters, Linda Crouch of Murray and Lutricia Poyner and husband Dan of Hazel; one brother, Eddie Clyde Hale of Murray; one grandchild, Alexis Young Johnson of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brad Burns and Clint Gentry officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
