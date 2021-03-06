Freida Adams Pendergrass obituary

Freida Adams Pendergrass
Freida Adams Pendergrass, 93, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Stones River Manor Senior Living Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lon and Effie Adams; her husband of 67 years, William Rayburn Pendergrass; a sister, Lettie Robertson; and brothers, Leston Lee “Bill” Adams and Hobart Preston “Preb” Adams.
Mrs. Pendergrass is survived by her daughter, Anita Gail Wisehart and husband Larry; grandchildren, Celena Marshall and Loren (Carrie) Wisehart; great-grandchildren, Daniel, Alison, Hannah and Joshua Wisehart, Abigail and Elizabeth Marshall; and a sister-in-law, Wanda McGary.
A private family graveside service will be held at Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery with burial to follow.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery Fund, c/o Dan Bazzell, 374 Darnell Road, Farmington, KY 42040.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.