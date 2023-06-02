James Howard “Jimmy” Powell Sr., 84, of Springville, Tennessee, died Thursday, June 1, 2023, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 26, 1939, in Dresden, Tennessee, to Howard Wyatt “Jack” Powell and Winnie A. Cornell Powell.
He retired after many years from the Henry Police Department, but formerly worked for the Henry County Sheriff’s Department and Spinks Clay Company. He served several years in the Tennessee National Guard. He enjoyed fishing, being on the river in his boat, and eating at Cracker Barrel. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church.
He married Mary Margaret Pillow Powell Nov. 28, 1957, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 3, 2015. In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by one great-granddaughter, Bentley Warbritton.
Mr. Powell is survived by one daughter, Ellen (Kenneth) Tidwell of Murray; two sons, Howard (Kristy) Powell Jr., of Cottage Grove, Tennessee, and David Walker (Michelle) Powell of Paris,
Tennessee; one brother, William C. “Billy” (Wanda) Powell of Dresden; seven grandchildren, Jason (Jaime) Tidwell, Justin (Tabbatha) Tidwell, Daniel James (Tiffany) Powell, Samantha (Josh) Warbritton, Benjamin (Lauren) Tidwell, Lindsay (Travis) McDaniel and Morgan Mann (Taylor Morley); 10 great-grandchildren, Lofton (Susannah) Pigg, Keaton Tidwell and fiancée Mallory Hlava, Addyson Tidwell and fiancé Corbin Thompson, Casey Tidwell, Aaliyah Tidwell, Athena Tidwell, Brodie Warbritton, C.J. Warbritton, Avri Odom and Nolan McDaniel; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Karen Lee.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Ridgeway Funeral Home with Keith Nation and Mike Wimberley officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the funeral home. Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Tidwell, Justin Tidwell, Benjamin Tidwell, Josh Warbritton, Keaton Tidwell and Lofton Tidwell. Named as honorary pallbearers are Cotton Sanders, Harvey Ross, Rudy Davis, Daniel Powell, Casey Tidwell, Brodie Warbritton, members of the Henry Police Department, and members of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.
Burial will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery in Paris.
Ridgeway Funeral Home, Paris, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.