Maurice Ronald Christopher obituary

Maurice Ronald Christopher, 80, of Frankfort, Kentucky, died peacefully at home Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
He was born May, 17, 1941, in Cairo, Illinois, to Juletta Eaker and Maurice Christopher.
He grew up in Somerset, Kentucky, and then later his family moved to Murray, Kentucky, where he graduated from Murray High School in 1959. After attending Murray State University for two years, he graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1964. He then proudly graduated from UK College of Law and began his career as an attorney in Murray. He maintained a private law practice until 1997. He then finished his legal career working for the Kentucky Department of Financial Institutions in Frankfort. Throughout his professional journey, Ron served as Assistant U.S. Attorney, Commonwealth’s Attorney, County Attorney, Chair of Murray State University Board of Regents, and was a member of the Calloway County Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, and 50-year member of the Kentucky Bar Association.
Ron loved everything about Kentucky - the history, politics, landscape and horse racing. Most of all, he loved UK basketball and football and held season tickets for both for decades. When he wasn’t cheering on the Wildcats, he loved traveling, music, visiting with neighbors and attending First Christian Church. Above all, he cherished his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Roger Little, and a stepson, Stephen Vannarsdall.
Ron is survived by his wife, Wilma; daughters, Shannon Christopher, Kelsey Miller (Ben), Carroll Lane Parsons (Brad) and Courtney Yezerski (John Eric); a stepson, Ryan Vannarsdall (Kaylan); sisters, Camille Little and Cathy Christopher (Bill Brown); and 14 grandchildren, Ella, Daisy, Leah, Lillianna, Bentley, Ellenie, Christopher, Connor, Vivien, Evan, James, Grant, Luke and Bryce.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at First Christian Church, Frankfort, with Dr. John Opsata and Meredith Siler officiating. Burial will follow in Owenton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Serving as pallbearers will be Ben Miller, Brad Parsons, John Eric Yezerski, Adam Slutsky, Ryan Vannarsdall and Travis Flora. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Brown, Don Mills and Terry Shockley.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to First Christian Church of Frankfort, Bluegrass Hospice Care, or the University of Kentucky Alzheimer’s Disease Center.
Online condolences may be left at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory of Frankfort is in charge of arrangements.