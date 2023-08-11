John Russell McCage
John Russell McCage of Anderson, South Carolina, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.
John was a native Kentuckian. Growing up in Murray, Kentucky, his family ran the two hottest dining establishments in town. Teenagers flocked to the best Dairy Queen in the country for footlong hotdogs, milkshakes and flirtation, while everyone else went to Rudy’s Restaurant on the court square. In this environment, John became not only a good cook, but a hardworking, affable young man at ease with anyone who came his way. His father taught him a mean golf swing, how to fish, and how to fix just about anything. Immediately after high school, John followed his brother to sea, enlisting in the US Navy. He served mostly in the Pacific Fleet, at sea on the USS Nimitz and USS Enterprise aircraft carriers, rising to the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He retired after 20 years, going on to work for GNC, then Walgreens, before a second retirement allowed him more time to indulge his passion for golf with buddies and cheering on his favorite team, the Wildcats.
John was a sailor, a golfer, a man of many talents, but most of all he was a family man. He and Polly met as teens, then continued a long distance relationship as he went West with the Navy. They married young and beat the odds, meeting the challenges of frequent separations far from family support, becoming stronger in their marriage as the years passed. They raised two amazing daughters, with Melissa following their example of service in the US Air Force. John adored his family, and was a devoted son, a loving husband and proud father and grandfather. He was a good friend, always ready with a funny story but also a helping hand. John was a good man in the all ways that count. Cancer has stolen another life, but not the wealth of love and good memories John left with us.
He was preceded in death his father, Johnny McCage, and a brother, Michael McCage.
John is survived by the love of his life and wife for 43 years, Polly McCage; daughters Melissa (Adam) Baxter and Jennifer McCage; his mother, Geneva McCage of Murray; a sister Regina Perry of Murray; grandsons Zach, Roland and Sebastian Baxter; a niece, Kim (Scott) Morris; and many other family members and friends who loved him.
Charles Morgan
Charles Morgan, 91, of Hardin, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at his home.
He was born March 12, 1932, in Detroit, Michigan, to Homer and Mattie Morgan.
He worked as a chemical engineer for B.F. Goodrich. He was saved at the age of 15 and was a member of Union Ridge Baptist Church since that day. He was a devout Christian and served as a deacon at his church for many years. He was also an avid hunter and a meticulous craftsman.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 69 years, Betty Tucker Morgan, and his parents.
Charles is survived by a daughter, Charissa Cates (Greg) of Paducah; one son, Mike Morgan (Debbie) of Ft. Myers, Florida; six grandchildren, Dr. Heath Cates (Leslie) , Jessica Fletcher (Mat), Chris Cates, Sarah Winsett, Ben Morgan and Nathan Morgan; and 12 great-grandchildren, Skyler Winsett, Colton Morgan, Aubrey Morgan, Silas Morgan, Malia Cates, Jonathon Fletcher, Ethan Fletcher, Abigail Fletcher, Jayden Cates, Kylie Cates, Rosemary Cates and Ivy Joy Cates.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at Collier Funeral Home with Jack Kee and Billy Fowler officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Union Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Union Ridge Baptist Church, 1014 Union Ridge Road, Benton, KY 42025 or the Union Ridge Cemetery.
Collier Funeral Home, Benton, is in charge of arrangements.
Craig M. Hargrove
Craig M. Hargrove, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Sept. 27, 1952, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Walter Hargrove and Thelma Colson Hargrove.
He was a retired heavy equipment mechanic, having owned Hargrove Heavy Equipment Repair.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Jimmy, Eddie, Donnie and Mark Hargrove; and two sisters, Shirley Lovett and Tammy Hargrove.
Mr. Hargrove is survived by his wife, Gina Hargrove of Murray, whom he married Jan. 7, 1977, in Metropolis, Illinois; one brother, Phillip Hargrove of Almo; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Chad Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow in in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or to the Murray-Calloway County Need Line, 509 North 8th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.jhchurchill.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Edwinna Gayle Reed
Edwinna Gayle Reed, 70 of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
Born Sept. 23, 1952, in Murray, she was the daughter of Clatis Linville Reed and Edna (Mitts) Reed.
She retired from Goalie Entertainment in Denver, Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Bonnie McKinney, Patricia “Patty” Reed and Shirley Hardin; and a brother, Randall Reed.
Edwinna is survived by her son, Kelly Filbeck of Murray; sisters, Lynda Cook of Elizabethtown and Sharon Reed of Hardin; and a brother, Gary “Butch” Reed and wife Vickie of Lynn Grove; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
A family service and burial will take place at the Barnett Cemetery in Hardin at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Patsy Gean Bell
Patsy Bean Bell of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
