Lyle Douglas ‘Doug’ Wallace
Lyle Douglas “Doug” Wallace, 73, of Almo, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Dec. 22, 1946, in Stewart County, Tennessee, to LW and Eva Askew Wallace.
He owned and operated D & S Mobile Home Movers and was a member of Dexter Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Thorn Wallace; a son, Shannon Wallace; three brothers, Thomas, Deloy and Frank Wallace; and a sister, Zela Mae Green.
Doug is survived by a sister, Frances Jewell “Frankie” Marino of Dagsboro, Delaware; best friend and caregiver, Danny Pruitt and wife Sonica of Almo, close friends, Charles and Ellen Boren of Almo, Harvey and Karen Puckett of Dexter, Dennis and Ruth Thorn of Almo; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, with Luke Puckett and Danny Pruitt officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Danny Pruitt, Harvey Puckett, Charles Boren, Cliff Pittman, Bobby Green and Jerry Montgomery. Honorary pallbearers will be Dennis Thorn, Thomas Wallace Jr., Dakota Bynum and Jake Bynum. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, c/o Murray-Calloway Endowment for Healthcare, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Ronnie Lee Kimbro
Ronnie Lee Kimbro, 69, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 19, 1950, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Euel Lee Kimbro and Marie Anderson Kimbro.
He retired from maintenance at Wesley Village, and prior to that, he had been employed in maintenance at the Calloway County School System, the Murray City School System and J.C. Penney, as well as a bus driver for the Calloway County School System. He was of Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Crystal Kimbro Winchester, and one grandson, Zak Winchester.
Mr. Kimbro is survived by his wife, Patty of Murray; two daughters, Sherry Michelle Kimbro and Amanda Gale Mott and husband David, all of Murray; one son, Michael Vanlue and wife Tori of Cadiz; one sister, Kathy Herndon and husband Wade of Murray; and three grandchildren, Jacob Ryan Deresendes, Kaylee Vanlue and Chris Jenkins.
No public visitation or service will be held. A private family service has been scheduled.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Moriene Estel Barrett
Moriene Estel Barrett, 100, of Paducah, Kentucky, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
She was born Nov. 28, 1919, in Paducah. She married Archie Ray Barrett May 18, 1940.
She was a member of Heartland Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Archie Ray Barrett; her mother, Ruby Mae Dossett and step-father, Homer Dossett; and her father, Willie Bolton.
Mrs. Barrett is survived by three loving children, Wanda Hankins and husband Carl and Lena O’Nan and husband Johnny, all of Paducah, and Bill Barrett and wife Carol of Burna; five grandchildren, Ricky Gore of Paducah, Teresa Gore DeWeese and husband Alton of Dothan, Alabama, Laurie O’Nan Edelen and husband Jude of Louisville, Joni O’Nan Woeltz of Menlo Park, California, and Barry O’Nan and wife Beth of Lexington; eight great-grandchildren, Christie DeWeese Weathers and husband Jon of Dothan, Brandon DeWeese and wife Megan of Varnville, South Carolina, John Woeltz of San Francisco, California, Adam Woeltz of Menlo Park, California, David Woeltz and wife Lauren of Cincinnati, Ohio, Connor O’Nan and Ryan O’Nan of Lexington and Ashley Edelen of Carbondale, Illinois; and five great-great-grandchildren, Emily Weathers and Anna Weathers of Dothan, Mason DeWeese of Mountain Home, Arkansas, and EllieKate DeWeese and Amelia Rae DeWeese, both of Varnsville.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Jim Boyd officiating. Burial will follow in Maplelawn Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 am. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
Online condolences may be left at www.milnerandorr.com.
Milner and Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.