Obituaries 3.15.2023

Lubie Edward Parrish
Lubie Edward Parrish, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Oct. 23, 1934, in Marshall County, Kentucky, to James Max Parrish and Edith Lee Parrish.
He was a retired farmer, and along with his late wife, Reba, owned and operated Lubie and Reba’s Restaurant in Murray. He was a member of First United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Outreach Sunday school class. In addition, he was a member of Temple Hill Masonic Lodge #276, a member of the Jaycees/Fair Board where he was given the title of “Exhausted Rooster,” was a Kirksey baseball coach, and served on the Calloway County School Board for 12 years. During his tenure on the school board, he oversaw the building of the three elementary schools and the middle school. In his later years, he enjoyed gardening, watching westerns, and time with his dog Poppy and grand dog Moses.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Reba Parrish, and one son, Rob Edd Parrish.
Mr. Parrish is survived by one daughter, Patricia Parrish of Murray; one son, Elvin Parrish and wife Sherry of Murray; five grandchildren, Jennifer Parrish-Lamb and husband Mike, Christy Watkins and husband Ben, Robert Parrish and wife Katelyn, Jessica Estes and husband Michael, all of Murray and Justin Parrish and husband John of Louisville; five great-grandchildren, Dylan Fry, Jacie Watkins, Natalie Parrish, Ruby Estes and Lucas Estes, all of Murray; one great-great-grandchild, Rhiannon Fry of Murray; and special friends, Ronnie and Terese Shemwell, Kendra and Worth Shemwell, Mira Shemwell and Mike and Jan Nutter.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, at First United Methodist Church with Jim Stahler and Jeff Rudy officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to First United Methodist Church, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Jessie Mae Hill
Jessie Mae Hill, 94, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Monday, March 13, 2023, at her residence.
She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Hill; two brothers, Dudley Paschall and J.D. Paschall; two sisters, Dorothy Paschall and Robbie Paschall; and her parents, Eugene and Bessie Manning Paschall.
Mrs. Hill is survived by two sons, David (Jackie) Hill of Murray and Jerry Hill of Mayfield; five daughters, Glenda (Mike) Lee of Mayfield, Brenda Taylor of Wingo, Peggy (Tommy) Patterson of Murray, Gail Rose of Mayfield and Pearl (Michael) Alexander of Mayfield; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield with Max Anderson and Phillip Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Bazzell Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kenny Lee, Rodney Cunningham, Kenny Dale Lee, Danny Cunningham, Jimmy Paschall and Wayne Harris. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Bazzell Cemetery Fund, 807 Darnell Rd., Farmington, KY 42040.
Byrn Funeral Home, Mayfield, is in charge of arrangements.
Lori Jean Mills
Mrs. Lori Jean Mills, 67, of Murray, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023 at her home surrounded by family and loved ones.
Lori was born on March 6, 1956 to the late Charles and Ethel Jean Young. She worked in the healthcare industry as a Certified Nursing Assistant.
She is preceded in death by her parents as well as one sister, Nancy Young.
Those left to cherish many wonderful memories include her husband of 45 years, Mr. Larry Mills of Murray; sons, Michael Mills (Charity) of Murray, Rickey John (Suzette) of St. Louis, MO; a brother, Charles V. Young, Jr. (Cindy) of IL; sisters, Patty Rogano of IL, Tani Kurecki (Todd) of IL; grandchildren, Joshua Gleich (Lizzie), Nicholas Gleich (Caitlyn), Holly Gleich, Taylor Mills, Michael Mills, Jr., Noah Ivy, Jaxon Ivy and three great grandchildren, Peyton Gleich, Violet Gleich, Cameron Gleich. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Lori Mills is set for 11 am on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home. Chris King will officiate and burial will follow at Palestine Cemetery.
Her family welcomes visitors from 4 pm - 7 pm on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the funeral home.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Lori Mills by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Delbert Collins
Delbert Collins, 72, of Benton, Kentucky, died Friday, March 10, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born July 31, 1950, in Murray, Kentucky, to James and Florence “Minnie” Manning Collins.
He worked as a residential and commercial painter for more than 50 years. He enjoyed going to the “Trade Day” in Murray and Mayfield and attending every auction that he could. He was a Jeep enthusiast and loved the camaraderie that was shared with other Jeep owners. More than anything, his grandkids and great-grandkids were his life. After becoming a great-grandfather, he made sure to brag to anyone that would listen about all of his grandkids and grea-grandkids.
He was preceded by his wife, Anna Gale Morris Collins; one son, Jamie Wayne Collins; his sister, Ernestine Collins; and his parents, James Collins and Florence “Minnie” Kimbro.
Delbert is survived by his daughter, Mary Collins of Benton; his son, Josh Collins of Benton; six grandchildren, Ally Collins, Shelby Collins, Dalton Collins, Miley Collins, Baley Edwards and Mackenzie Collins; one great-grandson, Nolan Jarvis; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 14, 2023 at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr in Benton with Tom Starks officiating. Burial will follow in Brooks Chapel Cemetery.Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the funeral home.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr, Benton, is in charge of arrangements.
Lorraine Steen
Lorraine Steen, 62, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Bruce Mellon
Bruce Mellon, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, March 13, 2023, at Spring Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
David R. King
David R. King, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Ronald Earl Orten
A graveside service is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Hicks Cemetery.
———————————————————————————
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr, Benton
Delbert Collins
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Brooks Chapel Cemetery.
———————————————————————————
Byrn Funeral Home, Mayfield
Jessie Mae Hill
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Bazzell Cemetery.