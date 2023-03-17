Bruce Mellon
Bruce Mellon, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Spring Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation in Murray.
He was born May 30, 1934, in Milliken, Colorado, to John William and Caroline (Wailes) Mellon.
He had a distinguished career in the United States Marine Corps, earning the commissioned officer rank of Major. After his retirement from the Marine Corps, he worked as a carpenter and a farmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and a sister.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Geraldine (Showalter) Mellon of Murray; children, Mary (Harry) Ford of Benton, Mike Mellon of Paducah and Mark Mellon of Gloucester, Virginia; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A private service honoring his life and military service were held.
Jerry Moss Berry Jr.
Jerry Moss Berry Jr., 72, of New Concord, Kentucky, died peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, March 13, 2023.
He was born Nov. 16, 1950, to Marjorie and Jerry Berry Sr.
He was a star athlete of Mayfield High School Class of 1969. He obtained a degree in occupational health and safety from Murray State University. He loved to laugh and make others laugh. He loved life and appreciated all of nature's beauty. He was known for the beautiful pumpkins and gourds he grew year-round. He was a dedicated farmer, hunter, gardener, and fishermen. He resided in Clinton and Mayfield most of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Mary Lynn Berry.
Jerry is survived by his daughter, Molly Waiwaiole (Brad) of Mt Juliet, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Ian and Zella; a sister, Libby Lester of Dalton, Georgia; a sister, Melissa Gentry (Brian) of Nashville, Tennessee; a brother, Richard Berry (Stacie) of Mayfield; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial graveside service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mayfield/Graves County Recreation Association.
David R. King
David R. King, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at his home.
He was born May 22, 1948, in Detroit, Michigan, to Billie P. King and Wilma M. Maxey King, and was raised in Carlisle County, Kentucky.
He was the owner and operator of The Insurance Center of Murray, was a member of First Baptist Church, a member of Murray Masonic Lodge #105, Shriners, Jaycees, and a member of the Murray Rotary Club since 1978. He obtained his bachelor of science degree from Murray State University and had three professional designations in insurance.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cindie King, and one brother-in-law, Roger Melton.
Mr. King is survived by one son, Jon King and wife Cleo of Gilbertsville; two sisters, Sharon Melton of Murray and Shelia Melton of Barlowy; and one grandchild, Eli Dean King of Gilbertsville.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Entombment will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund or World Mission Offering, 203 South 4th St., Murray, KY 42071, Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 1900 Richmond Road, Lexington, KY 40502, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or Murray-Calloway County Need Line, 509 North 8th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Lorraine Steen
Lorraine Steen, 62, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at her home.
Born March 16, 1960, in Murray, she was the daughter of Warren Bernard and Carolyn Sue (Peeler) Steen.
She retired after 17 years of service with the Calloway County Sheriff's Office where she worked as a dispatcher. She was very good at what she did and was very proud of her time with the Sheriff's Office. She was loved and respected by her fellow dispatchers, as well as the deputies that worked with her over the years. Lorraine knew that death was not the end, and although we will miss her presence, we know that she's dancing on the other side in the company of her loved ones who've gone before.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Ms. Steen is survived by her daughters, Sarah Lorraine Burkeen of Murray and Rebekah Carol Burkeen King and husband Chris of Paducah; sisters, Shari Anderson and husband Sam of Murray and Teresa Steen of Murray; brothers, Richard Steen and wife Penny of Haze and Kerry Steen of Almo; grandchildren, Jayden Burkeen and Journey Bazzell; and several nieces and nephews.
A prayer service will be at 6 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Kerry Lambert officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, at the funeral home.
Lorraine was very passionate about children, especially hungry children, therefore, the family request that memorial contributions be made to the United Way Calloway County Collective, 203 Ash St., Murray, KY 42071.
April Marie Boswell Cothran
April Marie Boswell Cothran went to her heavenly home on Sunday, March 12, 2023.
She was born Nov. 20, 1973, in Kankakee, Illinois, to Roy Dupree Boswell Jr. and Carol Hicks Boswell. She was raised in Murray, Kentucky, along with her sisters, Kristol Boswell Skipper and Misty Boswell Guthrie.
She graduated with honors from Calloway County High School and magna cum laude from Murray State University. She excelled at her career in risk management for many years at First Horizon Bank and 5/3 Bank. She was a faithful member of the church of Christ and grew up attending the New Providence congregation in Murray. She found friendship and fellowship at the Cedar Springs congregation in Louisville, among others. April was known for her intelligence, honesty, love for family, and headstrong spirit. She inspired everyone with her bright smile, strong work ethic, and encouraging attitude. Her love for Christ was always present in her personal and professional life.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Roy Dupree Boswell Sr. and Milford and Dortha “Marcella” Hicks.
April recently celebrated her 28th anniversary with her loving husband, J. Eric Cothran, whom she was married Jan. 14, 1995.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, parents, sisters, grandmother, Billie “Mama Bill” Montgomery Boswell, and her three beautiful daughters, Lily (Justice) England, Abigayle Cothran, and Karolyne Cothran.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial will be in Hicks Cemetery. New Concord church of Christ will host food and fellowship after the services. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. March 17, 2023, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200,Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, (PanCan.org) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Loretta Culver Jobs
Loretta Culver Jobs, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Dorothy Tucker
Dorothy Tucker, 65, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
