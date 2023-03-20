Loretta Culver Jobs
Loretta Culver Jobs, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Nov. 27, 1938, in Murray, to Ivy and Ola Culver.
She graduated from Murray High School in 1957 and received her bachelor’s degree in business education in three years from Murray State University. She was a founding member of Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority at Murray State.
Loretta was the first social worker in Calloway County. She was also the first female to join the ranks of Woodmen of the World in Murray and served with them for 20 years. She went on to accomplish many “firsts” as a woman in business. She was the first female real estate broker in Calloway County and opened Loretta Jobs Realty in 1977. She was named the Realtor Associate of the Year for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the first one to receive this state recognition. She went on to open Century 21 Loretta Jobs Realty and continued that agency for 28 years. She was instrumental in developing University Square on 12th Street and opened a new office in that center. She was then owner of Keller Williams Realty and Next Home for You Real Estate. She held real estate licenses in Kentucky, Tennessee and Florida, and in 2022 she celebrated her 50th year of being a Realtor.
In 2010 she began Kids Against Hunger, now called Murray’s Kids Care for Hunger, where thousands of meals were packaged for distribution locally and nationally. She sponsored weekly summer concerts in the Murray-Calloway County Park where funds were donated to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital for the purchase of a 3D Tomosynthesis mammogram. Loretta was a breast cancer survivor, and this mammogram is currently being used by the hospital.
Other “firsts” for Loretta include being a member of the first Leadership Murray Class in 1984 and a graduate of Leadership Kentucky. She was the first female president of the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce and was inducted into the Rotary Club of Murray with the first class of women and remained an active member.
Loretta volunteered at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House and for many years was also a volunteer in the outpatient surgery and emergency rooms at the hospital. She was a board member of Habitat for Humanity for 22 years, the Way of Wellness and the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. She was also an elected member of the Murray City Council and served on the Murray City Planning Commission.
She was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church. When she and her husband Sid married, their wedding was the first one held at the current church. She and Sid also began the first Young Adult Sunday School class. She served on many church committees, taught Sunday school and they were both active in the Live Nativity presented each December.
Loretta’s motto was “The essence of living is giving,” and she lived this each day.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Wilson Hughes Culver.
Loretta is survived by her husband of 61 years, Sindin “Sid” Robert Jobs, whom she married March 25, 1961; two sons, Andy Jobs and wife Barbara of Chicago, Illinois, and Richard “Rick” Jobs and wife Kimberly Brodkin of Portland, Oregon; four grandchildren, Zachary and Olivia Jobs of Chicago and Greta and Ezra Jobs of Portland; one sister, Glenda Mazurka of Lexington; twin nieces, Teresa Traut and Lisa Wilson, both of Lexington; one nephew, Wade Mazurka of Lexington; and grand-nieces and -nephews, Adam Tamaji and wife Annalise of Centennial, Colorado, Allison Tamaji of Hebron, Tyler Wilson and wife Cara of Harrodsburg, and Morgan Elise, Ivy Nicole and Ella Rose Mazurka, all of Lexington.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at First United Methodist Church with Rick Dye, Jeff Rudy and Jim Stahler officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Murray’s Kids Care for Hunger, 317 Stahler Lane, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences and memories may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Susan Johnson
Mrs. Susan Johnson, 79, of Murray, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Susan was born on November 11, 1943 in Murray, KY to the late Ray and Myra Gilbert Munday. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Murray State University and went on to receive a Master's in St. Louis, MO. She and her husband, Stan, loved to travel and made memories to last a lifetime. Susan was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 40 years, Mr. Stan Johnson of Murray and a son, Craig Yarno of Missouri.
A memorial service is set for 2 pm on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray. Her family welcomes visitors from 1 pm - 2 pm at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Dorothy Tucker
Mrs. Dorothy Tucker, 65, of Murray, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Dorothy was born on August 29, 1957 to the late John and Nell McKnight Edney. She and her husband worked alongside each other in their car detailing business. Mrs. Tucker loved being outside at the lake, gardening and cooking for her family. She adored her dogs and had many through out her life. She was an avid hunter and loved to fish. In 1986, Dorothy shot a 16 point buck, which was the largest buck killed in Calloway County that year. Dorothy loved and adored her family more than anything and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Johnny Edney and a sister, Martha Edney.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 42 years, Mr. Stanley Tucker of Murray; sons, Marshall Tucker of Murray, Mitchell Tucker and wife, Katie, of Murray; grandchildren, Austin Tucker, Landon Myers and Jaxen Kelly Jones.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Dorothy Tucker is set for 2 pm on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home, 311 North 4th Street, Murray. Brett Miles will officiate. Her family welcomes visitors from 12 pm - 2 pm at the funeral home.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Dorothy Tucker by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Bruce Mellon
Bruce Mellon, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Spring Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation in Murray.
He was born May 30, 1934, in Milliken, Colorado, to John William and Caroline (Wailes) Mellon.
He had a distinguished career in the United States Marine Corps, earning the commissioned officer rank of Major. After his retirement from the Marine Corps, he worked as a carpenter and a farmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and a sister.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Geraldine (Showalter) Mellon of Murray; children, Mary (Harry) Ford of Benton, Mike Mellon of Paducah and Mark Mellon of Gloucester, Virginia; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A private service honoring his life and military service were held.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry Moss Berry Jr.
Jerry Moss Berry Jr., 72, of New Concord, Kentucky, died peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, March 13, 2023.
He was born Nov. 16, 1950, to Marjorie and Jerry Berry Sr.
He was a star athlete of Mayfield High School Class of 1969. He obtained a degree in occupational health and safety from Murray State University. He loved to laugh and make others laugh. He loved life and appreciated all of nature's beauty. He was known for the beautiful pumpkins and gourds he grew year-round. He was a dedicated farmer, hunter, gardener, and fishermen. He resided in Clinton and Mayfield most of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Mary Lynn Berry.
Jerry is survived by his daughter, Molly Waiwaiole (Brad) of Mt Juliet, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Ian and Zella; a sister, Libby Lester of Dalton, Georgia; a sister, Melissa Gentry (Brian) of Nashville, Tennessee; a brother, Richard Berry (Stacie) of Mayfield; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial graveside service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mayfield/Graves County Recreation Association.
Byrn Funeral Home, Mayfield, is in charge of arrangements.
Teresa L. Pervine
Mrs. Teresa L. Pervine, 71, of Murray, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at her home.
Teresa was born and raised in Salem, IN. She attended West Washington High School where she loved playing in the band. After graduation she went on to pursue a college education at Purdue University where she met the love of her life, Bob Pervine. After marriage, they moved to Lexington, KY where she graduated from the University of Kentucky with a bachelors degree in General Studies, with an emphasis in Psychology.
Life took her family to Murray, KY in 1985 where she devoted her time to raising her two children. After her kids grew older she wanted to return to school where she obtained another bachelors degree in biology from Murray State University. Teresa started her career at the Murray Calloway County Hospital working in the lab as a Medical Technologist. While working at the hospital she changed positions and transferred to IT before she finally retired after 26 years.
Teresa was a devoted member of West Murray church of Christ. She had a giving heart and donated regularly to charities. These included Sacred Selections, which funds adoptions, and Project Heart - which was a special charity that was dear to her heart, hoping one day there is a cure for kids diagnosed with CHD. She loved her family fiercely and was happiest when “all her ducks were in a row”. Her greatest joy was being a grandmother and never was shy to ask if she was getting anymore.
Mrs. Pervine was preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Mary Lou Routh.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bob Pervine, of Murray; her son, Trevor Pervine and wife, Amy of Murray; her daughter, Tracy Shumake and husband Phillip of Peachtree Corners, GA.; a brother, Dave Routh of Salem IN; grandchildren, Addi and Ethan Pervine and Andrew and Abby Shumake. She is also survived by numerous first and second cousins. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Pervine is set for 1 pm on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray. Her family welcomes visitors from 11 am - 1 pm at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: Project Heart, 2934 Sidco Dr., Suite 110
Nashville, TN 37204.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Teresa Pervine by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Michael L. Pierce
Michael L. Pierce, 73 of North Port, FL, formerly of Murray, KY, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Norton Hospital, Louisville, KY.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time at the Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 713 South 4th St., Murray, KY 42071.
FUNERAL NOTICE
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray
Dorothy Tucker
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Monday, March 20, 2023, at the funeral home.