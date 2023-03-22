Luther Hollis Easley
Luther Hollis Easley, 90, of Garland, Texas, formerly of Mayfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, at 3:29 AM in Richardson, Texas.
He was a member of Pryorsburg Independent Bible Methodist Church, and was retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.
He was preceded in death by his wife, June C. Easley; a daughter, Cathy Stubblefield; his son, Roy Wade; two sisters, Glynda Easley and Bernice Cope; one brother, James Easley; and his parents, Luther T. & Mary Bird Harvel Easley.
Mr. Easley is survived by his daughter, Betsy (Kem) Albritton of Garland; his six grandchildren, Jill Tucker of Paducah, Jeremy Albritton of Haslet, Texas, Jason Albritton of Garland, Jessica Wade of Owensboro, Jacob Wade of Owensboro and Josh Wade of Owensboro; three great-grandchildren, Colby Tucker of Phoenix, Arizona, Addison Blythe of Haslet and Avery Albritton of Haslet; his two sisters, Francis Ahart of Murray and Robbie Bazzell of Murray; his two brothers, Donnie Easley of Murray and Ollie Easley of Mayfield; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Mickey Fowler and David Kennemore officiating. Burial will follow in Wingo Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Albritton, Jason Albritton, Colby Tucker, Jeremy Tucker, Richard Cope and Tommy Hicks.
Brown Funeral Home, Mayfield, is in charge of arrangements.
Jeremiah Jackson Rayburn
Jeremiah Jackson Rayburn, 46, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, at his home.
He was born June 22, 1976, in Murray, and was a 1995 graduate of Murray High School.
He was an automotive detailer and was of Baptist faith.
Jeremiah is survived by his parents, Tony and Kathy Jackson Rayburn of Murray; two daughters, Mia Harris and husband Hunter of Mayfield and Lily Rayburn of Murray; one son, Dylan Rayburn of Murray; his fiancée, Kelly Schaeffer and her children Aubrey, Peyton, Chance and Colby of Murray; one sister, Tia Price and husband Jeff of Thompsons Station, Tennessee; three brothers, Jacob Rayburn and wife Rachel of Murray, Zackary Rayburn and fiancée Christine Copeland of Murray, and Micah Rayburn and fiancée Rachell Parnell of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the Murray City Cemetery with Tyler Bohannan officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the funeral home.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Inc., 26345 Network Place, Chicago, Il. 60673-1263.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Teresa L. Pervine
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the funeral home.