Jerry Mac Jones
Jerry Mac Jones, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Nov. 18, 1936, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Bomar Sweeney Jones and Louise James Jones Hargis.
He was a retired truck driver, and was of the Baptist faith. He was a US Army veteran, serving during the Korean War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda McKinney Jones.
Mr. Jones is survived by one daughter, Pamela Jones Phillips and husband Shawn of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; four sons, Jeffery M. Jones of Paris, Tennessee, Philip S. Jones of Paris, Tracy D. McKinney of Murray and Nicky R. McKinney of Nashville, Tennessee; 11 grandchildren; 10 grea- grandchildren; and his fur baby, Puddles.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Murray City Cemetery with Glynn Orr officiating. American Legion Post 73 will provide Military Honors.
The family request that in lieu of flowers and food that donations be made to Need Line, 509 North 8th St., Murray, KY 42071 or Soup for the Soul, 411 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at http://www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas 'Marty' Harper
Thomas “Marty” Harper, 3, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at his home.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the funeral home.
Additional obituary information will follow.
Online condolences may be let at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Carolyn Ann Spalding Ramsey
Carolyn Ann Spalding Ramsey, 86 of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at her home.
She was born Jan. 18, 1936, in Fancy Farm, Kentucky, to John and Helen Roberts Spalding.
She began her life-long work at an early age as a seamstress at Meritt Clothing in Mayfield. She later went on to open a small sewing shop within her home. She was also a seamstress for Dennison-Hunt Sporting Goods in Murray, and after her retirement, she continued to work at Angel’s Attic. She was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church.
Mrs. Ramsey is survived by her husband of 67 years, Kenneth Dolan Ramsey of Murray; a daughter, Jacquelin Phillips of Murray; a son, Michael Ramsey and wife Rebecca of Lexington; grandchildren, Autumn Phillips, Samantha Phillips and Brendon Cooper; and great-grandchildren, McKylie Ransey, Bentley Fulks, Dolan Emerson and Zaiven Catlett.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son Martin Steven Ramsey; brothers, W.C. Spalding, Joseph “Joe” Spalding and Conrad “Sonny” Spalding; and sisters, Margaret Spalding and Hazel Hayden.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest following the memorial mass in St. Jerome Catholic Church Cemetery in Fancy Farm, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Teri Baldridge
Teri Baldridge, 46, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral & Cremation Services.