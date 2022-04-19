Eva Dell McNutt Henry
Eva Dell McNutt Henry, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at her son’s home in Prince George, Virginia. She had lived with her son and his family in Prince George since September 2017.
She was born Aug. 18, 1926, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Emmett McNutt and Rettie Lee Holsapple McNutt.
She grew up on her parent’s farm east of Murray and graduated from the Faxon High School in Calloway County. After graduation, she worked at the Hosiery Mill in Murray for some time. Later in life, she worked for and retired from the American Greeting Card Company where she was a merchandiser, stocking and maintaining greeting card displays for numerous Murray businesses.
A life-long member of Elm Grove Baptist Church in Murray, she was often involved in teaching, assisting with, or faithfully supporting various ministries such as Sunday school, Training Union, and children’s and youth activities. During her husband’s time of service as a deacon at Elm Grove Baptist Church, she faithfully supported him in that ministry. During her time in Virginia, she faithfully attended Charity Baptist Church in Prince George, where her son serves as pastor. Her bright smile and sunny disposition endeared her to everyone there.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Brent Henry; two sisters, Codell Williams (Alfred Williams) and Desiree McCuiston (Joe P. McCuiston); and two brothers, Nuel McNutt (Zella McNutt) and T.H. McNutt.
Mrs. Henry is survived by her son, Charles Wayne Henry and wife, Jane E. Henry, of Prince George; two grandsons, Charles Richard Henry of Richmond, Virginia and Thomas Benjamin Henry of Prince George; one sister-in-law, Faye (Nance) McNutt, of Paducah; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces/nephews, great-great-nieces/nephews, and other family and friends.
A celebration of life service is at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of Sympathy may be made in her memory to Elm Grove Baptist Church, 6483 State Route 94 East, Murray, KY 42071, or Charity Baptist Church, 4716 Ruffin Road, Prince George, VA 23875.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry Mac Jones
Jerry Mac Jones, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Nov. 18, 1936, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Bomar Sweeney Jones and Louise James Jones Hargis.
He was a retired truck driver, and was of the Baptist faith. He was a US Army veteran, serving during the Korean War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda McKinney Jones.
Mr. Jones is survived by one daughter, Pamela Jones Phillips and husband Shawn of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; four sons, Jeffery M. Jones of Paris, Tennessee, Philip S. Jones of Paris, Tracy D. McKinney of Murray and Nicky R. McKinney of Nashville, Tennessee; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and his fur baby, Puddles.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Murray City Cemetery with Glynn Orr officiating. American Legion Post 73 will provide Military honors.
The family request that in lieu of flowers and food that donations be made to Need Line, 509 North 8th St., Murray, KY 42071 or Soup for the Soul, 411 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at http://www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas ‘Marty’ Harper
Thomas “Marty” Harper, 63, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at his home.
He was born Oct. 17, 1958, in Princeton, Kentucky.
He was the owner of Harper Farms and co-owner of Shoemaker Enterprises. He was a former co-owner of Growers Loose Leaf Tobacco Floor in Murray, New Enterprise Tobacco Floor in Mayfield, and the Grain Terminal Port of Murray. He attended Elm Grove Baptist Church and was a 1976 graduate of Calloway County High School.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Shoemaker.
Mr. Harper is survived by his wife, Anita Chaney Harper, whom he married July 20, 1991, in Murray; his son, Daniel Thomas Harper and wife Chloe of Dexter; his mother, Peggy Wilson Shoemaker of Murray; a sister, Lisa Shoemaker of Murray; a brother, Dean Shoemaker of Murray; and one grandchild, Charlie Beth Harper of Dexter.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Tim Palmer and Clint Gentry officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or the Elm Grove Cemetery Fund, 6483 State Route 94 East, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Carolyn Ann Spalding Ramsey
Carolyn Ann Spalding Ramsey, 86 of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at her home.
She was born Jan. 18, 1936, in Fancy Farm, Kentucky, to John and Helen Roberts Spalding.
She began her life-long work at an early age as a seamstress at Meritt Clothing in Mayfield. She later went on to open a small sewing shop within her home. She was also a seamstress for Dennison-Hunt Sporting Goods in Murray, and after her retirement, she continued to work at Angel’s Attic. She was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church.
Mrs. Ramsey is survived by her husband of 67 years, Kenneth Dolan Ramsey of Murray; a daughter, Jacquelin Phillips of Murray; a son, Michael Ramsey and wife Rebecca of Lexington; grandchildren, Autumn Phillips, Samantha Phillips and Brendon Cooper; and great-grandchildren, McKylie Ransey, Bentley Fulks, Dolan Emerson and Zaiven Catlett.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son Martin Steven Ramsey; brothers, W.C. Spalding, Joseph “Joe” Spalding and Conrad “Sonny” Spalding; and sisters, Margaret Spalding and Hazel Hayden.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest following the memorial mass in St. Jerome Catholic Church Cemetery in Fancy Farm, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.