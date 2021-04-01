Randy James Myers
Randy James Myers, beloved son, brother and friend, died March 10, 2021, in Beverly Hills, California.
Born April 23, 1947, to James Erwin Myers and Sandra Jeanne Myers in the farming community of Hazel, Kentucky, Randy moved to the suburbs of Chicago in the early 1950s with his parents and sister Sharon, who would later be known as singer-songwriter Jackie DeShannon.
By the early 1960s, the Myers family relocated to Los Angeles in support of his sister's burgeoning career. Graduating from Hollywood High School, Randy furthered his musical talents as both a drummer and a songwriter. His band, Raga and The Talas, released a garage rock record, “My Group and Me,” in 1965.
In 1969, “Put a Little Love in Your Heart,” co-written by Myers with his sister and Jimmy Holiday, became a million-selling, Grammy-nominated record for DeShannon. The iconic anthem became an international classic and has been performed by dozens of other artists including Dolly Parton, Al Green and Annie Lennox, Gladys Knight & The Pips and The Dave Clark Five. Two additional Myers-DeShannon-Holiday hit collaborations followed with “Love Will Find a Way” and “Brighton Hill.” Among Myers' other co-compositions are “Bad Water,” “River of Love,” “You Are the Real Thing,” “What Was Your Day Like,” “Mediterranean Sky,” “Sooner or Later,” “Movin’,” “Livin' on the Easy Side,” “Francoise” and “When Morning Comes Again.” Myers' musical endeavors also included serving as road manager for his sister's touring performances and handling administrative duties for her song publishing company.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his sister, brother-in-law and nephew.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, at South Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Jeff Rudy officiating.
Lawrence Turney Goad Jr.
Lawrence Turney Goad Jr., 72, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born Jan. 11, 1949, in Radford, Virginia, to Lawrence T. Goad Sr. and Edith Lyons Goad.
He was a retired traveling insulator, and was a member of the Hazel Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Della Poff.
Mr. Goad is survived by his wife Carolyn Waddell Goad of Hazel; whom he married Aug. 24, 1982, in Radford; three daughters, Mechelle Goad Maxie and husband Andy of Dublin, Virginia, Amy Goad of Dublin and Jennifer Waddell of Radford; three sons, Travis Goad and wife Sarah of Murray, Cody Goad and fiancé Lyndsey Hendricks of Hazel and Rocky Huff and wife Amanda of Chilhowie, Virginia; one sister, Nina McNeil Nepsted and husband Buddy of Pearisburg, Virginia; one brother, Roger Goad of Dublin; and eight grandchildren, Charli Goad, Ian Maxie, Allen Huff, Aaric Huff, Addy Huff, Marcus Smith, Mirah Smith and Fallyn Hendricks.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Hazel Church of Christ.
Irene M. Myher
Irene M. Myher, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at her home.
She was born Aug. 12, 1948, in Eaton, Ohio, to William and Marie Henrioulle Hertz.
She was an accomplished real estate broker for more than 20 years in Southern California. Throughout her life, she loved to read and to study for spiritual growth. She traveled many places all over the world including Scotland, Peru, Amazon Jungle, Bahamas, Hawaii, and many other places. However, spending time outdoors and with her grandchildren and other family members was an all-time favorite.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Gary Myher Jr; four brothers, William “Bill” Hertz, Paul Hertz, Danny Hertz and David Hertz; and a niece, Shelly Squires Kuhle.
Irene is survived by her husband, Gary Myher Sr., whom she married, Aug. 7, 1971; a son, Steven Hertz of Alma Center, Wisconsin; a daughter, Alaine Myher Pitt and husband Brian of Denver, Colorado; two sisters, Roseanne Salas (Alfonso) of Ridgeland, South Carolina, and Kathy Lorenz (Leonard) of Beloit, Wisconsin; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Hertz of Delavan, Wisconsin; four brothers, Richard Hertz (Jane) of Edgewater, Florida, Alan Hertz and Thomas Hertz, both of Fleming Island, Florida, and Jimmie Hertz (Debbie) of Beloit; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A private family gathering will be held at a future date.
Ronald L. Green
Coach Ronald L. Green, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
