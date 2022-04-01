Mary Brooks Rose
Mary Brooks Rose, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, March 28, 2022, at Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee.
She was born July 18, 1933, in Benton, Kentucky, to Joe Rayburn and Lena Elvyn Coursey Rayburn.
She was retired from Fisher-Price, Inc. in Murray.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Scheffler and Jane Gossett; and four brothers, Joe Dwight Rayburn, Homer Rayburn, Jerry Rayburn and David Rayburn.
Mrs. Rose is survived by her children, Gale Rose of Lexington, Kathy Rose of Murray and Todd (Teresa) Rose of Puryear, Tennessee; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; nieces; nephews; two sisters, Shirley Williams of Madisonville and Judy Copeland of Sarasota, Florida; and one brother, Tony (Kathy) Rayburn of Murray.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Rodney David Emerson
Rodney David Emerson, 38, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, March 28, 2022, at his home.
He was born April 28, 1983, in Calloway County, Kentucky.
He worked in the maintenance department at Kenlake Foods, and was a member of Coldwater Baptist Church. He was a 2001 graduate of Calloway County High School.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mae and JD Pace; paternal grandmother, Mavis Colson-Kilgore; paternal grandfather, Clifton Emerson; paternal great-grandfather, PaPa Emerson; and his stepmother, Margie Winchester.
Mr. Emerson is survived by his son, Dolan Emerson of Murray; his mother, Mary Linda Raccuglia and husband Joseph of Temple, Pennsylvania; his father, David Emerson of Murray; two sisters, Sabrina Emerson Martin and boyfriend Rodger Doughty of Murray and Jennifer Raccuglia-Resoro and husband Rene of Johns Creek, Georgia; four brothers, Scott Winchester and wife Amanda of Murray, Paul Winchester and wife Kimberly of Murray, Bob Winchester of Lexington and Joseph Raccuglia Jr. of Boston, Massachusetts; a niece, Mia Martin of Murray; and his special friend, Autumn Phillips of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brett Miles and Tommy Greer officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Allie Jo Robertson
Allie Jo Robertson, 75, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Sept. 11, 1946, in Memphis, Tennessee to C. M. Pearson and Roy Lee Atchison Pearson, who preceded her in death.
She retired from Murray State University as a professor in the College of Education. She was of Methodist faith and was very involved in early childhood education organizations. She was passionate about children and education. She was in the inaugural class of Parents as Teachers in Missouri and started an early childhood special education program in Lebanon, Missouri. She went back to school to further her education, receiving a master’s degree from Southwest Missouri State University and a Doctoral degree from University of Missouri. She began her career working with young children and embracing all their unique needs. She ended her career teaching college students to be future educators.
Mrs. Robertson is survived by her husband, O.L. Robertson of Puryear, Tennessee; one daughter, Jessica Carolan and husband Dustin of Mendon, Illinois; two sons, Jason Robertson and Kim Hill of Murray and Jonathan Robertson of Mayfield; one sister, Ruth Damron and husband Wayne of Fayetteville, Tennessee; and four granddaughters, Laci Robertson, Allis Carolan, Devon Carolan and Bellamy Carolan.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jim Stahler officiating and Alesa Walker presenting the Eulogy. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray State University Foundation, in memory of Allie Jo Robertson, Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.