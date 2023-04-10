Kaye Halel Doran
Kaye Hale Doran, 74, of Cordova, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital in Germantown, Tennessee.
She was born Feb. 26, 1949, in Russellville, Kentucky, to Reid Hale and Virginia Morgan Hale.
She was a 1967 graduate of Murray High School, a graduate of Murray State University, earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Home Economics and also a graduate of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, earning a Master of Arts Degree in Childhood Education. She worked 25 years in childcare management at Kindercare Learning Centers in Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. She worked at the Jewish Community Center in Youngstown, Ohio, and was the assistant to the President at Memphis Theological Seminary in Memphis, Tennessee. Before retiring, she was employed at a privately owned day care in Murray.
Kaye was a member of First United Methodist Church in Murray and worshiped there until she moved to Cordova, Tennessee in March. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She lived a life of joy and servanthood. Her greatest passion was music. She used her God-given musical gift to bless others, particularly at church, playing the piano, singing and playing the handbells. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. To know her was to love her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Reid Hale; husband, Joe Doran; infant daughter, Daysha Doran; and daughter, Amy Doran.
Kaye is survived by her mother, Virginia Hale of Benton; a son, Jonathan Doran of Cordova; a sister, Susan Blackford and husband Wayne of Murray; a grandson, Ryan Sinclair; a granddaughter, Kayla Thompson; and great-grandson, Delmarius Thompson, all of Cincinnati, Ohio; a niece, Elizabeth Morse and husband Matthew; a nephew, Will Blackford and wife Kristy; great-nephews, Hank Morse, and Fitz and Kirk Blackford; and a great-niece, Charlie Morse.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at First United Methodist Church with Jim Stahler, Jeff Rudy, and Gary Vacca officiating. Burial will follow in Puryear Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 10 a.m. until the service hour Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at First United Methodist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association, 240 Whittington Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222 or to the American Diabetes Association, St. Louis Missouri Office, 10820 Sunset Office Drive, Suite 220, St. Louis, MO 63127.
Online condolences nay be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
JoAnne Ellen Saylor Kumpher
JoAnne Ellen Saylor Kumpfer, 94, died peacefully in her sleep Thursday, April 6, 2023.
She was born in Chicago, Illinois, spent most of her life in Antioch, Illinois, and the past 30 years in Murray, Kentucky.
“Feisty JoAnne,” as people lovingly referred to her, enjoyed life. She was an avid water aerobics enthusiast which she enjoyed well into her 90s.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Al Kumpfer; sisters, Georgia Rooth and Kathy Boynton; and a grandson, Jason Bolton.
JoAnne is survived by her three children, Nancy Colby-Schneider (G.L.), Gail Bolton (Keith) and Bob Kumpfer (Mary); four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
There will be no service held.
Donations may be made in Joanne’s name to Gentiva Hospice, 10150 W. National Avenue, Suite 140, West Allis, WI 53227 or at www.Gentivahs.com.
Online condolences may be left at www.strangfh.com.
Strang Funeral Home, Antioch, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.
Paul Douglas Thorn
Paul Douglas Thorn, 73 of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born March 18, 1950, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Thomas and Tommie Elizabeth (Gilliam) Thorn.
He was a retired truck driver with Gibson Truck Lines in Murray.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Ronnie Thorn; brothers, Billy Thorn and Finnis Thorn; and sisters, Lillian Modglin, Sally Thorn and Louise Thorn.
Paul is survived by his children, Michael Thorn of Hazel, Bradley Thorn of Murray and Kellie Thorn of Hazel; a brother, Edward Thorn of Murray; a sister, Betty Barns of Tupelo, Mississippi; grandchildren, Zachary Thorn, Kaiden Thorn, Madison Thorn, Jayden Thorn, Cody Thorn, Raymond Cassie, Lexus Thorn, Ronnie Thorn, Shawn Thorn, Kerrie Thorn and Morgan Thorn; and great-grandchildren, Jadlynn Thorn, Zaden Thorn and Evelyn Thorn.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in the chapel of Murray Memorial Gardens with Kerry Lambert officiating. Inurnment will follow the service.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Darrel Gene Clark
Darrel Gene Clark, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at his home.
He was born Oct. 20, 1945, in Murray, to Robert Otho Clark and Sunshine Phillips Clark, who preceded him in death.
He was a life-long farmer, which he had a love and passion for. He was recognized and received several awards throughout his career of farming. He was a previous employee of Emerson Electric in Paris, Tennessee, and a postal carrier for the Unites States Postal Service. He was well known for his woodworking abilities, building anything from furniture to bird houses. He was a member of South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Men. He served the church in many different positions, including serving as a trustee, Sunday school teacher, youth director, a church council chairman, and the church choir.
Mr. Clark is survived by his wife, Dianne Scott Clark of Murray, whom he married June 26, 1965; one son, Darren Scott Clark and wife Valerie of Murray; one brother, Robert Clark and wife Judy of Murray; two grandchildren, Darrah Jackson and husband Cody and Sunny Clark, all of Murray; and one great-grandchild, Walker Clark Jackson of Murray.
The funeral service was at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church with David Allbritten officiation. Burial followed in South Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Building Fund, 5671 Crossland Road, Hazel, KY 42049.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
William Eugene 'Gene' Maddox Sr.
The Maddox family mourns the passing of William Eugene "Gene" Maddox Sr., beloved son, brother, friend, husband, professor, father, father-in-law, and grandfather.
Gene graduated from Owensboro High School in 1956. Following active service in the U.S. Army for two years, he enrolled at Murray State University where he graduated in 1962 with a B.S. in Mathematics and Physics. Most importantly, Murray State is where he met his best friend and wife, Brenda Skaggs, in an English class. Brenda and Gene married in 1963 and moved to Bloomington, Indiana, where Gene graduated with a Ph.D. in Nuclear Physics from Indiana University in 1968.
Gene and Brenda moved back to Murray, Kentucky in 1968 to teach at Murray State University where he eventually earned tenure and was promoted to full professor. At Murray State, Gene was an excellent teacher who cherished the relationships with his students well after they had graduated from Murray State. In 1986, Gene received the Max G. Carman Award for Excellence in Teaching. An accomplished researcher, Gene spent eight summers working for NASA at Langley Air Force Base.
More than his professional accomplishments, what defined Gene above all else was the love and devotion he had for his family, starting with his children Bill and Mary, and extending to his greatest pride, his grandchildren, Will, Anna Carlton, Maggie, and John.
Gene is preceded in death by parents, Edgar and Myrtle (Payne) Maddox of Owensboro and a brother James Maddox of Lubbock, Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Maddox of Cincinnati, Ohio; brothers, Dane Maddox (Tina) of Lexington and Jerry Maddox (Carolyn) of Owensboro; a son William E. Maddox Jr. (Mary Beth) of Knoxville, Tennessee; a daughter, Mary Mullins (Richard) of Cincinnati; and grandchildren, William and Anna Carlton Maddox, and Margaret and John Mullins.
Gene will be remembered at a memorial service at the J. H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, with Jim Stahler officiating. Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his memory to the MISD Foundation for Excellence, P.O. Box 1417, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences can be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Tonya McReynolds
Tonya McReynolds, 47, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Frankie Mills Lax
Frankie Mills Lax, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at the Passion and Purpose Private Homecare in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.