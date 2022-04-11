Keaton Ford Pierce
Keaton Ford Pierce, 31, of Paducah, Kentucky, went to be with our Lord and Savior Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Baptist Health in Paducah, due to complications brought on by acute pancreatitis.
He was born Sept 3, 1990, in Paducah.
He undoubtedly entered life exclaiming, “Hello, World. Here I am!” From an early age, it was clear he was moved and inspired by music. Motivated, vivacious and relentless in all of his pursuits, he had the most determined spirit, and often ended tasks as a child with, “See, I told you I could.” At just two years old, he stood in front of an entire church of people and sang, “Victory in Jesus,” from start to finish. As an incredible writer, whether in school or music, he excelled at putting words to paper, even those difficult and scary to say, in a way where he not only bared his soul, but actually lived out his truth and feelings both written and spoken.
He was a 2008 honor graduate of Calloway County High School and attended Murray State University. He was a member of Sharpe Missionary Baptist Church in Benton. He was employed with Triangle Insulation in Paducah, but his greatest accomplishment in life is the legacy he leaves behind as a musician.
Keaton started making music with the band, “Cascades” in 2011. In early 2014, they rebranded as, ”Too Close to Touch” and signed a record deal with Epitaph Records, going from local band to professional musicians almost overnight. In 2015, they released their first record titled, “Nerve Endings.” However, it was the second record, released in Spring of 2016, that mirrored the true heart of Keaton. Teaming with producer Erik Ron, this record was written and recorded during possibly the hardest time in Keaton’s life, having just lost his younger sister, Eiley Joy. Keaton and Erik would sit and talk for countless hours, pouring Keaton’s heart out onto paper and later putting his words and emotions to the music. The entire record became a tribute to the immeasurable love and loss of his sister. “Haven’t Been Myself,” which included the track “Eiley” was released in 2016. It broke the Billboard Top 200 charts and reached millions of people all over the world.
Keaton rose as the founder and front man of an award-winning band with well over 100 million streams across multiple platforms, too many performances to count and as an inspiration to so many other artists in the industry, newcomers and veterans alike. He made countless friends along the way, touched and helped mend the hearts of thousands, and “was the best brother and band mate the guys in Too Close could ask for,” in the words of his band mates.
Relationships were everything to Keaton, and in 2018 he was honored to record and be a guest artist for a charity record for the Jed Foundation, a nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for our nation’s teens and young adults, giving them skills and support they need to thrive today and tomorrow. The band chose the song, “Let It Be.”
During their first “Warped” tour, they won “Best Underground Band” at the Alternative Press Music Awards. Keaton and the band would go on to play hundreds of shows including a sold-out headlining tour, the 2017 Slam Dunk Music festival in the U.K., and the 2017 Warped Tour. Keaton would also proudly dawn the cover of the Alternative Press Magazine 2017 Warped Tour cover alongside other up and coming stars in the industry.
Although music was one of his greatest passions, it was his family whom he loved the most. He was so excited to relocate to Paducah in Spring of 2021 to be closer to them. Incredibly deep feeling, sensitive and compassionate, he loved his family with his whole heart. He held a great love and respect for his dad, but was truly a mama’s boy and held many late-night conversations with her, which will forever be cherished in her heart. He shared a special relationship with his brothers and absolutely adored his little sisters. Profoundly touched by adoption, it shaped so much of who Keaton became.
He was preceded in death by his little sister, Eiley Joy Pierce; paternal grandparents, Frank and Clara Pierce; and maternal grandfather, Jesse Weatherford.
Keaton is survived by his parents, Roger and Vicki Pierce of Benton; two brothers, Evan Pierce (Jessie) of Murray and Shea Pierce (Emily) of Centerton, Arkansas; three sisters, Molly Kate Pierce, Callie Beth Pierce and Ansley Grace Pierce of Benton; one niece, Lacey Ann Pierce of Murray; maternal grandmother, Doris Weatherford of Almo; several aunts and an uncle; cousins; and his beloved dog, Emmy. He is also survived by his Too Close to Touch Band family, Kenneth Downey, Mason Marble, Travis Moore and Thomas Kidd who were truly his family away from home.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at New Harmony Baptist Church in Benton with Scott Penick, Roger Pierce and Chris Moore officiating. Burial followed in Unity Cemetery in Hardin. Visitation was from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, and Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 11 a.m. until the service hour at the church.
Because of Keaton’s great love and passion for helping others, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Jed Foundation.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton was in charge or arrangements.
Dr. Terry L. Calhoun
Dr. Terry L. Calhoun, 72, of Kuttawa, Kentucky, formerly of Between the Rivers, died at 1:55 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, at Jefferson County Memorial in Jefferson City, Tennessee.
He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, and had retired from the Veterans Administration Clinic in Paducah in 2019. Dr. Calhoun had been a practicing physician in Missouri and then Kentucky for years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Terry Ney and Loraine Johnston Calhoun, and one son, Zachary Woods in 2020.
Dr. Calhoun is survived by his wife of 23 years, Angela Dodge Calhoun of Kuttawa; three sons Matthew T. Calhoun and wife Ranita of Albany, California, Tommy Calhoun and wife Summer of Ashville, North Carolina, and Josh Woods and wife Amanda of Kansas City, Missouri; one sister, Martha Cook and husband Gene of Murray; and seven grandchildren, Ella Novak, Neva Calhoun, Azalea Calhoun, Isla Calhoun, Gavin Woods, McKinnley Zismer and Bennett Zismer.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Dunn's Funeral Home in Eddyville with Bryan Grigg officiating. Burial followed in Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, and Saturday until the service time, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Brightlife Farms in Princeton, Kentucky.
Dunn’s Funeral Home of Eddyville was in charge of arrangements.
Joe ‘Skip’ Ginn
Joe “Skip” Ginn, 76, of Princeton, Kentucky, died April 4, 2022, at his residence.
He was the son of J.C. and Cora Elizabeth “Libby” Mahan, and Joe Ginn.
He was of the Baptist faith, and worked as a farmer and a brick mason for Ginn Masonry for many years. He enjoyed bird hunting, and was known for his hard day’s work.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his uncle, W.A. “Buddy” P’Pool, and his aunt, Jean Gresham.
Mr. Ginn is survived by his son, Shane Ginn (Lisa) of Princeton; his daughter, Shannon Ginn Brown of Hopkinsville; his brothers, Tim Ginn (Sonya) of Cerulean, David Ginn (Becky) of Cerulean and Benny Ginn (Darlene) of London; his sisters, Ellen Dale (Bill) of Murray and Tammy Ginn Carr (Jeff) of Lebanon, Tennessee; his grandchildren, Marcy Mabry (Chad) of Evansville, Indiana, Hattie Jo and Maggie Ginn of Princeton and Cora Beth Brown of Hopkinsville; and a great-granddaughter, Blayke Mabry of Evansville.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Goodman Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of the arrangements.
Carlos Black Jr.
Carlos Black Jr., 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Aug. 14, 1935, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Carlos Black Sr. and Opal Vick Black.
He was the owner of Blacks Decorating Center, was of Baptist faith, and was a U.S. Marine veteran. He was an avid fisherman, a member of the Murray Bass Club, and a member of Ducks Unlimited.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Glynda Swift Black.
Mr. Black is survived by one daughter, Cindy Forth and husband Tim of Murray; one son, Keith Black of Clifton, Virginia; three sisters, Allison Howorka of Murray, Peggy Williams of Murray and Kay Cober of Anthem, Arizona; one brother, Johnny Black and wife Wanda of Bossier City, Louisiana; and three grandchildren, Clint Forth of St. Louis, Missouri, Brittney Bunch and husband Joe of Wingo and Chandler Black of Clifton, Virginia.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Murray City Cemetery with John Dale officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Monday, April 11, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice house, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Bertha Nikkel Wadel
Bertha Nikkel Wadel was born to Abraham and Annie Friesen Nikkel on Feb. 3, 1943, in McPherson, Kansas. She peacefully took her last breath in the early morning hours on April 8, 2022, at Hospice House in Paducah, Kentucky. She made the most of the 79 years which God granted her.
She accepted God’s call, committed her life to Him and was baptized into the Church of God in Christ, Mennonite, on Dec. 27, 1956, by Minister John Penner at Inman, Kansas. Her faith and love for her Savior meant everything to her and she portrayed this by the encouragements she gave each one of us. She accepted life patiently and was faithful until the angels took her home.
As the oldest of three children, she enjoyed doing her part on the farm, spending many hours working in the field on their Ford 8N. She inherited a love of the outdoors from her mother and we treasure the memories of her gardens and many flowers. Her flower gardens were outstanding and full of color.
While serving as a cook at the Tucumcari service unit in New Mexico, she met her future life’s companion, William Wadel. They were married at Zion Church, Inman, Kansas, by her father, Minister Abe Nikkel, on Feb. 9, 1964. They shared life’s ups and downs for 58 years and their five children were precious to them. Dad and mom lived different places and made many friends throughout their lives. As their children grew up and married, mom welcomed her children’s spouses into the family with open arms.
Mother loved singing and her father had the notes of the scale written on the wall in the barn, which she practiced while milking the cows. This love stayed with her throughout her life and she enjoyed teaching music several years when they lived at Walker, Missouri. We enjoyed singing when we as a family would gather and when the grandchildren came, she loved to hear them sing.
Christmas at Grandpa and Grandma’s house was a highlight for the children and grandchildren; she unselfishly would buy gifts for everyone. Grandma’s candy jar in the pantry was never off limits to the grandchildren, and she loved baking Christmas goodies for everyone.
Mother appreciated the little things in life that dad would do for her and often gratefully expressed this to him, especially recently, as her health declined.
Those left with precious memories are, her sorrowing husband, William Wadel, Murray; five children: Sheri and Dalen Nichols of Nokomis, Florida, Marlin and Darla Wadel of Inman, Kansas, Kathy and Kevin Koehn of Inman, John and Diana Wadel of Rector, Arkansas, and Donovan and Linda Wadel, Farmington; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; stepmother, Delma Nikkel of Moundridge, Kansas; one sister, Irene and Percy Toews of Inman; one brother, LaVern and Ruth Nikkel of Inman; two sisters-in-law, Sharon Huston of Butler, Missouri and Linda and Joe McDaniel of Rich Hill, Missouri; two brothers-in-law, Walter and Marilyn Wadel of Garden City, Kansas, and Jim Wadel pf Peculiar, Missouri.
Preceding her in death were her parents; parents-in-law; one granddaughter; and one brother-in-law.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at Harmony Mennonite Church with Jeff Goertzen, Donavon Koehn, and Maynard Koehn officiating. Burial will follow in Harmony Mennonite Church Cemetery. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Lourdes Foundation, Attn: Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhomecom.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Howard Eugene Swenney II
Howard Eugene Swenney II, "Butch", 50, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at his home, after an extended illness.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.