Frankie Mills Lax
Frankie Mills Lax, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at the Passion and Purpose Private Homecare in Murray.
She was born Feb. 22, 1937, in Murray, to Lee Mills and Ozella Bradley Mills.
She was a homemaker and a member of Sinking Spring Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Edwin Lax, and one sister, Laverne “Tootie” Mills.
Mrs. Lax is survived by one son, Tim Lax and wife Renee of Murray; two grandchildren, Jordan Lax of Murray and Neil Lax and wife April of Murray; and additional family and close friends.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Randy Kuykendall and Carl Butler officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Tonya G. McReynolds
Tonya G. McReynolds, 47, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born June 22, 1975, in Murray. She was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Wayne McReynolds; paternal grandparents, Gaylon and Merry McReynolds; and her maternal grandparents, J.B. and Sella Jones.
Mrs. McReynolds is survived by her mother and stepfather, Sharon and Dan Jones of Murray; six brothers, Mike McReynolds and wife Patricia of Troy, Ohio, Tim McReynolds and wife Mandy of Murray, Tommy McReynolds and wife Crystal of Pleasant Hill, Ohio, Mark McReynolds of Troy; Chris Jones of Murray, and Greg Jones and wife Nicole of Louisville; and several nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway Senior Citizens, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Kaye Hale Doran
Kaye Hale Doran, 74, of Cordova, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital in Germantown, Tennessee.
She was born Feb. 26, 1949, in Russellville, Kentucky, to Reid Hale and Virginia Morgan Hale.
She was a 1967 graduate of Murray High School, a graduate of Murray State University, earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Home Economics and also a graduate of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, earning a Master of Arts Degree in Childhood Education. She worked 25 years in childcare management at Kindercare Learning Centers in Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. She worked at the Jewish Community Center in Youngstown, Ohio, and was the assistant to the President at Memphis Theological Seminary in Memphis, Tennessee. Before retiring, she was employed at a privately owned day care in Murray.
Kaye was a member of First United Methodist Church in Murray and worshiped there until she moved to Cordova, Tennessee in March. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She lived a life of joy and servanthood. Her greatest passion was music. She used her God-given musical gift to bless others, particularly at church, playing the piano, singing and playing the handbells. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. To know her was to love her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Reid Hale; husband, Joe Doran; infant daughter, Daysha Doran; and daughter, Amy Doran.
Kaye is survived by her mother, Virginia Hale of Benton; a son, Jonathan Doran of Cordova; a sister, Susan Blackford and husband Wayne of Murray; a grandson, Ryan Sinclair; a granddaughter, Kayla Thompson; and great-grandson, Delmarius Thompson, all of Cincinnati, Ohio; a niece, Elizabeth Morse and husband Matthew; a nephew, Will Blackford and wife Kristy; great-nephews, Hank Morse, and Fitz and Kirk Blackford; and a great-niece, Charlie Morse.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at First United Methodist Church with Jim Stahler, Jeff Rudy, and Gary Vacca officiating. Burial will follow in Puryear Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 10 a.m. until the service hour Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at First United Methodist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association, 240 Whittington Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222 or to the American Diabetes Association, St. Louis Missouri Office, 10820 Sunset Office Drive, Suite 220, St. Louis, MO 63127.
JoAnne Ellen Saylor Kumpfer
JoAnne Ellen Saylor Kumpfer, 94, died peacefully in her sleep Thursday, April 6, 2023.
She was born in Chicago, Illinois, spent most of her life in Antioch, Illinois, and the past 30 years in Murray, Kentucky.
“Feisty JoAnne,” as people lovingly referred to her, enjoyed life. She was an avid water aerobics enthusiast which she enjoyed well into her 90s.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Al Kumpfer; sisters, Georgia Rooth and Kathy Boynton; and a grandson, Jason Bolton.
JoAnne is survived by her three children, Nancy Colby-Schneider (G.L.), Gail Bolton (Keith) and Bob Kumpfer (Mary); four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
There will be no service held.
Donations may be made in Joanne’s name to Gentiva Hospice, 10150 W. National Avenue, Suite 140, West Allis, WI 53227 or at www.Gentivahs.com.
Online condolences may be left at www.strangfh.com.
Strang Funeral Home, Antioch, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.
