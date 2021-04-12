Tom Geerdes
Tom Geerdes, 76, of Benton, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Oct. 22, 1944, in George, Iowa, to John and Lucy Willemssen Geerdes.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was a member of Christian Fellowship Church in Benton. Tom was an avid poet, musician and painter. He owned multiple small businesses throughout his life, and for 20 years he served on the World Missions and Evangelism Board. Most importantly, he never let an opportunity pass to tell someone about Jesus and how much He loved them.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Geerdes; a daughter, Mareeka Bachuss; a brother, David Geerdes; and a sister, June Wood.
Mr. Geerdes is survived by a daughter, Hannah Campbell and husband Andrew of Lexington; a son-in-law, Chris Bachuss of Franklin, Tennessee; a brother, Gilbert Geerdes (Carol) of Missouri Valley, Iowa; sisters, Grace Hodgson of Davis, California, Lila Brownell of Eugene, Oregon; and Cindy Barker (Larry) of Hohenwald, Tennessee; and four grandchildren, Amelia and Tenzing Bachuss and Sam and Harper Campbell.
A graveside service was at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Land Between the Lakes with Richie Clendenen officiating. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to World Missions & Evangelism, Inc., P.O. Box 790, Benton, KY 42025.
Willie Irene Edwards
Willie Irene Edwards, 91, of Benton, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at her residence in Benton.
She was a member of Walnut Street Baptist Church.
She was the daughter of John Collins and Elizabeth Koon Collins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Edwards; her first husband, Homer Newton; three sons: Homer Newton Jr., Chuck Newton and Gerald Edwards; one daughter, Irene Turner; three brothers, John Thomas Collins, Sydney Jones and Cecil Collins; three grandchildren, Mary Millicent Newton, Melissa Taylor and Jimmy Ed McLeod Jr.; and her parents.
Mrs. Edwards is survived by two sons, Carl Newton and George Newton, both of Benton; three daughters, Judy McLeod of Benton, Margaret McLeod of Princeton, and Kathy King of Benton; one brother, Charles Clovis Collins of Benton; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Collier Funeral Chapel with David Hamlett officiation. Burial followed in Hiett Cemetery in Benton. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the Alzheimer's Association, 6100 Dutchmans Ln. Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Roxie Marie Gremore
Roxie Marie Gremore, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Calvert City, Kentucky.
She was born April 4, 1938, in Leachville, Arkansas, to Roy and Katie Ryan Moore.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Melford Gremore; a son, Kenneth Gremore; and siblings, Louis Moore, James Moore and Wilma Moore.
Mrs. Gremore is survived by two daughters, Diane Ray of Bowling Green and Darla Jetton of Murray; two sons, Michael Gremore and Brian Gremore and wife Tammy, all of Murray; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was at 1 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Murray City Cemetery with Richard Burkeen officiating. Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Donna C. Slone
Donna C. Slone, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at her home.
She was born Sept. 18, 1935, in Bangor, Maine, to Lindwood Bennett Currier and Ola Mae Kidney Currier.
She was a homemaker and was of Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Jackie Overbey and Marilyn Chamberlain.
Mrs. Slone is survived by her husband, Robert Slone of Murray, whom she married June 20, 1958, at First Methodist Church in Presque Isle, Maine; one daughter, Linda Short and husband Scott of Murray; one son, Gene Slone of Madisonville; and one sister, Betty Hoyt and husband Floyd of Bangor.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jim Stahler officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the funeral home.
Billy Harris
Billy Harris, 74 of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, April 9, 2021, at his residence.
Born Wednesday, July 17, 1946, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, he was the son of Otho Harris and Lucille Lamb Harris.
He was the husband of the late Marilyn Smoker Harris.
He was a jack-of-all-trades who could do anything he set his mind to. He was a character of many colors and one of a kind. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Mr. Harris is survived by his sons, Brett Harris and James Harris, both of Murray; a daughter, Dianna Greene and husband Troy of Murray; brothers, Donnie Harris of Hopkinsville and Herbert Harris of Aurora; grandchildren, Johnnie Harris and wife Jessie of Murray, Kayla Henson and husband Brad of Benton, Jaiden Greene of Murray; and great-grandchildren, Scarlett Harris, Savannah Harris and Sophia Harris.
He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; brothers, Harold Eugene "Buck" Harris, Jessie Harris, Joseph Harris and Steven Harris; and sisters, Eva Mae Bozell, Lois Ann Bufkin and Helen Mignon Floyd.
A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Harris Family Cemetery on Cross Spann Rd., with Angelo Munoz officiating. Burial will follow.
There will be no public visitation.
Janet L. Bond
Janet L. Bond, 48, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
