Frankie Mills Lax
Frankie Mills Lax, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at the Passion and Purpose Private Homecare in Murray.
She was born Feb. 22, 1937, in Murray, to Lee Mills and Ozella Bradley Mills.
She was a homemaker and a member of Sinking Spring Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Edwin Lax, and one sister, Laverne “Tootie” Mills.
Mrs. Lax is survived by one son, Tim Lax and wife Renee of Murray; two grandchildren, Jordan Lax of Murray and Neil Lax and wife April of Murray; and additional family and close friends.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Randy Kuykendall and Carl Butler officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Tonya G. McReynolds
Tonya G. McReynolds, 47, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born June 22, 1975, in Murray. She was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Wayne McReynolds; paternal grandparents, Gaylon and Merry McReynolds; and her maternal grandparents, J.B. and Sella Jones.
Mrs. McReynolds is survived by her mother and stepfather, Sharon and Dan Jones of Murray; six brothers, Mike McReynolds and wife Patricia of Troy, Ohio, Tim McReynolds and wife Mandy of Murray, Tommy McReynolds and wife Crystal of Pleasant Hill, Ohio, Mark McReynolds of Troy; Chris Jones of Murray, and Greg Jones and wife Nicole of Louisville; and several nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway Senior Citizens, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Drucilla ‘Dru’ Owens
Mary Drucilla “Dru” Owens, 82, of Mt. Carmel, Illinois, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Villa of Holly Brook in Mt. Carmel.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.