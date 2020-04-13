Joan Coles
Joan Coles, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died April 8, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Nov. 14, 1941, in Duck Town, Tennessee, to Johnny Carroll and Velma Phillips Carroll.
She retired from Fisher- Price/Mattel, and was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lenice Coles, who died in 1993; and one sister, Peggy Carroll.
Mrs. Coles is survived by two daughters, Dwania Edwards and husband Alan of Hardin and Miranda Davenport and husband Kevin of Murray; one son, Harry D. Coles of Murray; one granddaughter, Rochelle Jourdan and husband Jesse of Marion; and her four legged baby, “Little Bit."
A private graveside service was held Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Murray Memorial Gardens with Bill Stockwell officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Beck Allen Murphy
Beck Allen Murphy, 57, of Wingo, Kentucky, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at 12:43 p.m. at the Mayfield Health & Rehab.
He was of Catholic faith, a U.S. Marine veteran, and a former newspaper carrier for the Paducah Sun.
Mr. Murphy is survived by his wife, Kim Morgan Murphy of Wingo; a daughter, Sara Murphy of Wingo; sons, Christopher Murphy of Wingo and Alex Koch of Mayfield; a daughter, Kathleen (Tyler) Garland of Hazel; a granddaughter, Katie Garland of Hazel; his stepmother, Glenda Murphy of Murray; a sister, Kelly Scarbrough of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Edward Murphy; his mother, Vonna Armitage Murphy Audiss; and his stepfather, Denny Audiss.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
William Gillard 'Popeye' Ross
William Gillard “Popeye” Ross, 101, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital hours before his 102nd birthday.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Eula McGehee
Eula McGehee, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Private funeral services are being planned.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Alen Dority
Alen Dority, 80, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home.
Private funeral services are being planned.
Imes Funeral Home, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.