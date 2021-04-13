Janet L. Bond
Janet L. Bond, 48, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born May 20, 1972, to Roy and Sadie Giuliano Creech.
She had a passion for quilting and enjoyed gifting those to people. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family. She was of Catholic faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandchild, Chevy Heady.
Janet is survived by her husband, Gene Bond of Murray; a son, Frank Lowe Jr. of Murray; two daughters, Luella Lowe of Murray and Jessica Lowe of New Concord; two brothers, Michael Creech (Cindy) of Valparaiso, Indiana, and Daniel Creech of Murray; and grandchildren, Noah Wells, Brayden Wells, Meika Wells, Elora Wells, Joyce Lowe, Abigail Johnson, Somara Johnson and Damien Bell.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the funeral home.
Helen Margaret Weaver
Helen Margaret Weaver, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at her home.
She was born Feb. 4, 1937, in Columbus, Kentucky, to Oliver Crow and George Lillard Crow.
She was a retired English and typing teacher at Mayfield High School, and was a member of First Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Max Weaver; one brother, George Crow; one sister, Sue Cope; and one daughter, Alison Weaver.
Mrs. Weaver is survived by one daughter, Lori Weaver of Paducah; one sister, Hetzel Kohl of Murray; two grandchildren, Eric Parks and significant other, Michelle Phillips, and Christian Taylor, all of Murray.
There will be no public services or visitation held at this time.
Ciera Lakin Gobert
Ciera Lakin Gobert, 27, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, April 9, 2021.
Private family services will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Billy Harris
Billy Harris, 74 of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, April 9, 2021, at his residence.
Born Wednesday, July 17, 1946, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, he was the son of Otho Harris and Lucille Lamb Harris.
He was the husband of the late Marilyn Smoker Harris.
He was a jack-of-all-trades who could do anything he set his mind to. He was a character of many colors and one of a kind. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Mr. Harris is survived by his sons, Brett Harris and James Harris, both of Murray; a daughter, Dianna Greene and husband Troy of Murray; brothers, Donnie Harris of Hopkinsville and Herbert Harris of Aurora; grandchildren, Johnnie Harris and wife Jessie of Murray, Kayla Henson and husband Brad of Benton, Jaiden Greene of Murray; and great-grandchildren, Scarlett Harris, Savannah Harris and Sophia Harris.
He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; brothers, Harold Eugene "Buck" Harris, Jessie Harris, Joseph Harris and Steven Harris; and sisters, Eva Mae Bozell, Lois Ann Bufkin and Helen Mignon Floyd.
A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Harris Family Cemetery on Cross Spann Rd., with Angelo Munoz officiating. Burial will follow.
There will be no public visitation.
Jan Erkman
Jan Erkman, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at her residence.
John Daniel Parker
John Daniel Parker, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 11, 2021, at his home.
Harry Coles
Harry Coles, 52, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
