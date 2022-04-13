David Dallas Willoughby
David Dallas Willoughby, 61, passed away at his home Saturday, April 9, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. He was born April 8, 1961, in Murray, Kentucky, the son of James Dallas Willoughby and Betty Jane Willoughby. He was a longtime resident of Atlanta, Georgia.
David graduated from Murray High School in 1979. He went on to attend Murray State University and graduated in 1982 summa cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in accountancy. He received his law degree in 1985 from Vanderbilt University Law School and graduated summa cum laude. He was ranked number two in his class, and was a member of the Vanderbilt Law Review. He was a member of Sinking Spring Baptist Church in Murray.
He joined the King & Spalding law firm after graduation and practiced tax law in its Atlanta office for 10 years. He joined the Rogers & Hardin law firm in Atlanta in 1995 and was in charge of the tax practice of that firm for 26 years. David was a highly respected practitioner in his field and was ranked in Band 1 of Georgia tax lawyers in Chambers USA.
David will be remembered by all who knew him for his incredibly quick wit and his warm, engaging personality. He brought laughter into the lives of everyone who knew him. He had a big heart and was kind and gracious to everyone. He had a circle of longtime close friends with whom he enjoyed golf and other sports. He was a diehard University of Kentucky basketball fan.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Gregory Dean Willoughby, and a stepbrother, Clayton McCuiston. David is survived by his wife, Lisa Willoughby; his mother, Betty Jane Willoughby and special friend Calvin Gibson; his father, James Dallas Willoughby and wife Ladean Heath Willoughby; and a stepbrother, Eddie McCuiston.
David married Lisa in 2015, and he was a devoted and loving husband. Lisa was at his side throughout his illness, and it was her devotion, nursing expertise and courage that allowed David to spend his final days at his home.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Oglethorpe Chapel of H.M. Patterson & Son in Atlanta, Georgia. A reception will follow.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in David’s memory to the American Cancer Society (donate3.cancer.org).
Dr. E. Wade Underwood
Dr. E. Wade Underwood, 86, of Murray, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Dr. Underwood was born on October 13,1935 in Calloway County to the late Ernest Allen and Eupha Johnson Underwood. He was a citizen of the world who traversed the globe picking up friends and sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ along the way. His first real job was operating a combine on the farm with his brothers-in-law, Bill Collins and Sonny Lockhart. He was a graduate of Murray Training School (1954), Murray State University (1957 Bachelor of Arts and 1960 Masters of Math Education) and University of Akron (1976 Doctorate of Education).
His career in education started in Akron, Ohio, the rubber capital of the world. His last assignment was the Amazon Valley Academy in Belem, Brazil. In between, he worked at University of Rio Grande (Rio Grande, Ohio), Lincoln Memorial University (Harrogate, Tennessee), the University of Rio Grande Japan (Tokyo, Japan), and Columbus Public Schools (Columbus, Ohio). He was the youngest president of the Akron Education Association, and was the President and Executive Secretary of the Ohio Education Association, where he successfully negotiated many victories for the teachers of Ohio.
He was a member ofSinking Spring BaptistChurch for most of his life. He was also a member of the Southwest Baptist Chapel in Columbus, Ohio; a member of the Akron Baptist Temple in Akron, Ohio, which was founded by several of his aunts and uncles; and a member of Tokyo Baptist Church in Tokyo, Japan. He was a student of biblical prophecy and the author of “The United States and the United Kingdom in Biblical Prophecy: The Coming War” and “An English*Scots-Irish*Chickasaw Underwood Family: The Ancestors and Descendants of Freeling Huysen Underwood”.
He was a lover of funny jokes, puttering around the yard, and teaching people things. He remodeled several houses with his signature flair for an unfortunate accident. After a floor laying incident, he taught his math class to count to 9 1/2 on what was left of his fingers.
There was nothing in life he liked better than being with his sisters, sitting in their kitchens with hot brown sugar cookies, strawberries and ice cream, and extended family and stories. He loved his God, his family, his friends, and his Murray State Racers basketball.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters and best friends, Juanita Collins and Betty Jane Lockhart as well as niece, Renata Bogard.
He is survived by three daughters he loved, Elizabeth Hosler (Michael) of Orient, Ohio, Mary Ashley of Beavercreek, Ohio and Catherine Arick (David) of Germantown, Tennessee. He was the grandfather of six and great-grandfather of one. Grandchildren are Emilie Hosler, Noah Ashley (Sofie), MaryCatherine Hosler, Reese Ashley, Eve Arick and Heath Arick and great-grandson Malikhi Budgett; various nieces and nephews including Lalita Lee Rhodes, Regina Nell Manis (Tommy), Gene Dale Lockhart (Leslie), Lenora LeeAnn Lockhart, Billy Charles Collins and various great nieces and nephews all of whom he loved and adored (you know who you are), as well as, step granddaughter, Dawn Sarjeant and step great grandson, Cristofer Jordan "CJ" Armentrout (Rose).
The funeral service honoring the life of Mr. Underwood is set for 12 PM on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Sinking Spring Baptist Church. His three daughters and Sammy Cunningham will officiate. Burial will follow at Sinking Spring Cemetery. Pallbearers include Michael Hosler, David Arick, Noah Ashely, Heath Arick, Billy Collins, Gene Dale Lockhart. His family welcomes visitors from 10 AM - 12 PM on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Sinking Spring Baptist Church.
Steve Cathey
Mr. Steve Cathey, 71, of Murray, KY, went to be with our Lord and Savior on April 11, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Born on November 6, 1950 in Murray, Steve was a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he was a Fire Protection Specialist at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California and also, Upper Heyford Air Force Base in England. After serving his time in the Air Force, he returned to Murray to work on Furches Farms alongside his stepfather and brother, growing tobacco and crops. After farming, he went on to replace his father as the area salesman for the Pella Window Company. After 24 years with Pella, he retired to spend time with his family and do the things he loved most. He was an avid outdoorsman, who was most happy spending his days hunting, fishing and gardening.
Steve is survived by his wife of 50 years, Suzanne Maddox Cathey of Murray; two sons, Brandon Cathey of Benton, KY and Shannon Cathey and wife, Carrie of Benton, KY; two daughters, Lindy McManus and husband, Bryan of Murray, KY and Leah Oakley and husband Scott of Benton, KY; one brother Tripp Furches and wife, Sharon of Murray, KY; two sisters Gail Turner and husband, Lanny of Murray, KY and Debbie Benes and husband, Mark of Las Vegas, NV; nine grandchildren Christian Cathey, Myles McManus, Braiden Cathey, Kinsley Cathey, Braxton Oakley, Josey McManus, Briley Cathey, Charlee Cathey, and Colt Oakley; one great grandson, Asher Puckett.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, James Norris Cathey and step-mother, Elsie Cathey; his mother Elizabeth Furches and step-father, Thurston Furches.
Steve was a member of Hardin Baptist Church.
A celebration of life will be held April 30, 2022 at the downtown location of Hardin Baptist Church on College Street. Visitation will be held from 1-3 pm with services at 3 pm on April 30.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that expressions of sympathy be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Gideon International.
Billie Joe Maness
Billie Joe Maness, age 88, of Dexter, KY, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Mills Nursing and Rehab in Mayfield.
He was born July 26, 1933, in Calloway County, KY, to Oscar Maness and Bertha Thorn Maness. He was a member of Dexter Baptist Church and a deacon for many years. He loved Jesus and his family very much. He retired from being a commercial fisherman and business owner (Lake City Fish Market).
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Francine Maness; granddaughter, Bridgette Maness; five brothers and one sister.
Mr. Maness is survived by two sons, Russell (Debbie Maness), and Brian (Wanda) Maness; three grandchildren, Brad (Michelle) Maness, Cassie (Joel) English, Heather Boyd; seven great-grandchildren, Brendan Maness, Peyton Maness, Dillon McGuire, Whitney McGuire, Ryan English, Lainey English and Lucas Rocha. Also surviving is one sister, Betty Carroll of Almo. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.
Patsy Jean Arteberry
Patsy Jean Arteberry, 82, of Grandview, Indiana, died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Rockport, Indiana.
She was born Aug. 16, 1939, in Murray, Kentucky, to William Otis and Blanche Vaughn Hatcher.
Patsy began her banking career at the Dale State Bank - Grandview Branch as a teller in 1970. After accepting various roles of increasing responsibility over the next 28 years, she retired as branch manager from that location, then named Lincolnland Bank, in 1998. She also served on the Spencer County Library Board from January 2007 to May 2020. She was active in Tri-Kappa for many years, and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She enjoyed fishing, reading, swimming at Kentucky Lake, hummingbirds, Florida vacations, attending her grandsons’ activities, shopping, and University of Kentucky basketball. She was also an Elvis fan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Jerry Arteberry, and her brother, Danny.
Patsy is survived by her sons, Alan Arteberry and wife Lynn of Newburgh, Indiana, and Eric Arteberry and wife Teresa, of White House, Tennessee; her grandsons, Jordan Arteberry of Chicago, Illinois, and Brett Arteberry of White House; her sister-in-law, Ann Hatcher of Franklin, Tennessee; and several nieces and their families. The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Rockport, Indiana, with Jill Kaetzel officiating. Burial will be at 12 (noon) Friday, April, 15, 2022, at Unity Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Hardin, Kentucky. Visitation is from 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana, and from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Grandview Library in Patsy’s name would be appreciated.
