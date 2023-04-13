Danny Gallimore
Danny Gallimore, 81, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Monday, April 10, 2023, at his residence.
He was born July 11, 1941, in Puryear, to Ross Gallimore and Ruth Page Gallimore.
He was a member of Puryear Church of Christ. A longtime dairy and tobacco farmer in the Puryear community, he formerly worked at Holly Carburetor. He was a member of the Buchanan Masonic Lodge, the Board of Directors for Henry Farmers Co-op, Henry County Farm Bureau, and the Farm Services Agency. He was a former school bus driver for Puryear High School and a truck driver for Laird’s Brick Company. He loved farming and raising and firing tobacco.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one brother, David Gallimore.
Danny was married March 19, 1960, to Margaret Williams Gallimore, who survives, of Puryear. Along with his wife, he is also survived by one daughter, Patty (Steve) O’Dell of Puryear; one son, Rodney (Molly) Gallimore of Puryear; one sister-in-law, Betty Sue Gallimore of Puryear; four grandchildren, Jeremiah Maynard, Amanda (Chris) Fuller, Joshua Gallimore and Jacob (Caley Brenner) Gallimore; three great-grandchildren, Chloe Fuller, Tucker Fuller and Jaden Maynard; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Puryear Church of Christ with Don Campbell officiating. Visitation was from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris, Tennessee, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the church. Serving as pallbearers will be Joshua Gallimore, Jacob Gallimore, Jeremiah Maynard, Tim Gallimore, Tony Nance, Jimmy Elkins, Greg Underwood and Sean Sherrod. Named as honorary pallbearers are Danny’s great-grandchildren. Burial will be in Foundry Hill Community of Christ Cemetery in Puryear.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the Paris Future Farmers of America, 315 South Wilson St., Paris, TN 38242.
Ridgeway Funeral Home, Paris, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Drucilla Helms Owens
Mary Drucilla Helms Owens, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Villas of Holly Brook in Mt. Carmel, Illinois.
Born May 31, 1940, in Paris, Tennessee, she was the daughter of Kenton and Daisy Workman Helms.
She retired from the Murray State University Bookstore and attended Grace Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 61 years, Edward Earl Owens; and a sister, Emmie Louise Helms.
Dru is survived by her children, Kimberly Owens of Mt. Carmel; Jefferson M. “Jeff” Owens and wife Gina of Murray; grandchildren, Edward Tyler Owens of Mt. Carmel, Lauren Carney and husband Brandon of New Point, North Carolina, and Jefferson Lane Owens of Murray; a great-granddaughter, Willow Rose Carney; a sister, Marcilla Helms Wimberley of Paris, Tennessee; a brother, Keaton Paul Helms and wife Emily of Hendersonville, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at Murray City Cemetery with Sammy Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow the service. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
The family requests memorial contributions be made in Drucilla’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater KY and Southern IN, 6100 Dutchmans Ln, Ste 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Online condolences may be left at blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Kelly Aaron Stevens
Mr. Kelly Aaron Stevens, 59, of Murray, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023.
Kelly was born March 28, 1964 in Chicago, IL to the late Ray Stevens and Irene Maynard. He was self employed as a drywall finisher. Kelly was an avid sports card collector and was a 1982 graduate of Sedalia High School. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Preceding him in death include his parents; brothers, Ron Stevens, Jackie Robinette; sister, Kay Williams and a grandson, Colby Stevens.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 27 years, Belinda Stevens of Murray; sons, Aaron Stevens, (Tabitha), Josh Polk; daughter, Kelsey Stonewall; brothers, Terry Stevens, Robert Stevens, Mark James, Donald Ray Robinette, Truman Maynard; sisters, Pam James, Karen James, Mildred Ray, Geneva Hurly. Also surviving is his step mother, Alice Tabers; grandchildren, Braylyn Stevens, Josh Stevens, Cameron Stevens, Khloe Stevens, Eloise Stonewall, Judah Stonewall, Dawson Stevens, Lillie Polk, Holden Polk as well as many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service is set for 10 am on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Lynville Baptist Church Cemetery in Lynville, KY. Boyd Smith will officiate.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. Kelly Stevens by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Joanne Berry Cohoon
Joanne Berry Cohoon, 83, of Franklin, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, April 10, 2023, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Born May 25, 1939, in Camden, Tennessee, to Elvis and Lorene Wheatley Berry, she was the penultimate of eight children.
Joanne, known to her family simply as Jo, was a 1957 graduate of Lincoln High School in Cleveland, Ohio, where she was elected as homecoming queen and president of the Methodist Youth Fellowship at her church. She enjoyed a long career in administration, including eight years in the Murray State University Foundation. Joanne retired from her position as a manager in the philanthropic foundation of McDonnell Douglas Aerospace Corporation in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1997. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Murray where she worshipped until she moved to Tennessee in 2022. She was passionately devoted to her relationship with Jesus and her family and was known by all who loved her as an ardent patriot.
Her husband, Gene Cohoon, was her perfect match. They surprised everyone by marrying just a few months after meeting in 1976 and remained happily married until he passed away in 2012.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sisters, Ione Berry Evans, Doris Berry Kozak and Imajane Berry; and her brothers, Olian Berry and Duane Berry.
Joanne is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Oles Berry of Burns, Tennessee; grandchildren, Jillian Casebeer of Bellingham, Washington, and Jackson Casebeer of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; a brother Dean (Delores) Berry of Warren, Pennsylvania; a sister Sandra (Bill) Gus of Chesterfield, Virgina; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Big Sandy, Tennessee, with Jeff Rudy officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude's Children’s Research Hospital or a veteran support organization.
Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home, Camden, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
Jackita White Snelling
Jackita White Snelling, 84, died peacefully Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was an accomplished woman, wife, mother and grandmother. She was born Jan. 6, 1939, in Murray, Kentucky, to P.R. “Jack” White and Margaret (Hughes) White.
She was a graduate of Murray High School in 1957 and continued her education at Murray State University where she received her BS in 1961 and MAE in 1980. She earned her Rank 1 in 1986 from Western Kentucky University. Throughout a 36 year career in education, she served students in multiple school districts with a tireless work ethic that was always on display as she worked in a variety of capacities - classroom teacher, gifted education specialist and district administrator.
Jackita was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority, a Kentucky Colonel, CASA volunteer, board member for the Chaney House for Boys and a deacon at Beargrass Christian Church. Throughout life she had a positive and energetic personality, captivating smile and was known for her ability to see the best in people and thus inspire them to be their best.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Rita Carson; spouses, Richard I. Neill Sr and David Snelling; and her beloved English gentleman, Alan Gash.
Jackita is survived by her children, Richard I. Neill Jr and his wife Robyn, and Kelly Neill Haile and husband Tommy; her sister, Claudine “Shortie” Blakeley and husband Ronald “Butch” Blakeley; a brother-in-law, Jimmy Carson; five grandsons, Michael Neill, Jackson Haile, Hampton Haile, Patrick and Samuel Neill; nieces, Terri Boggess (Joey) and Kathy Carson Starks; nephews, Mickey Carson (Stacy) and Chris Blakeley (Katie); and many great and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
She was blessed with deep and enduring friendships over the course of her lifetime; far too many to name, but each dear and priceless to her.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Beargrass Christian Church, 4100 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, with visitation beginning at 1p.m.
Gifts given in gratitude for her life may be made to the Beargrass Christian Church Youth Group or to The Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
Online condolences may be left at www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Newcomer Funeral Home, Louisville, is in charge of arrangements.
