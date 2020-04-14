Allen Dority
Allen Dority, 80, of Almo, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home.
He was born Dec. 22, 1939, in Charleston, South Carolina, to Allen and Anne Anderson Dority.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines, and was a member of Hardin Baptist Church. His hobbies were woodworking and photography, and he was very proud of his southern heritage history. He was a traveling merchant in the rural low country of Charleston in the 1950s.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Steve Dority, and a granddaughter, Ashlyn Winn.
Mr. Dority is survived by his wife, Phyllis Martin Dority of Almo; a son, Heath Watson and wife Julie of Benton; three daughters, Audra Napp and husband Buddy of Murray, Lisa Dority Winn and Lindsey Dority, both of Charleston; a brother, Ronnie Dority of Texas; and 10 grandchildren, Matthew Napp (Christen), Kayli Cendejas (Daniel), Austin Napp (Elizabeth Grogan), Ashley Riley, Sam Powers, Kaylea Mileham (Michael), Jackson Glenn, Drayton Glenn, Megan Winn and Emily Winn.
A private family funeral service and burial will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Connie Maxwell Children's Home, 810 Maxwell Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Eula Ann McGehee
Eula Ann McGehee, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Nov. 18, 1934, to Jimmy and Abigail Garland Downey.
She was a member of Old Salem Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Thomas McGehee, and four brothers, William Downey, Edgar Downey, Buel Downey and Buford Downey.
Mrs. McGehee is survived by three stepsons, Joe McGehee and wife Yolanda of Murray, Randy McGehee of Michigan and Terry McGehee of Hazel; seven grandchildren, Maddie McGehee, Randy McGehee, Krista McGehee, McKayla McGehee, Jonathon McGehee, Jason McGehee and Monica Childress; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A private family graveside service will be held.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
William Gillard 'Popeye' Ross
William Gillard “Popeye” Ross, 101, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, hours before his 102nd birthday.
He was born April 12, 1918, in Marshall County, Kentucky, to Cleavie Ross and Ethie Sirls Ross.
He was the owner and operator of Ross Standard Service Station in Murray for 46 years. After his retirement, he was a longtime volunteer at Spring Creek Health Care, and a member of First United Methodist Church. He was a 1939 alumnus of Murray High School, and a Kentucky Colonel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gretchel Hamrick Ross, who died Nov. 26, 2006; and one sister, Ruby Melugin.
Mr. Ross is survived by one daughter, Pam Hoke and husband Tommy of Murray; one son, Andy Ross of Daytona Beach, Florida; three grandchildren, Sandy Tinsley and husband Matthew of Murray and Kimberly Ross and Kristen Ross, both of Daytona Beach; and two great-grandchildren, Hannah Tinsley of Murray and Bentley Weixler of Daytona Beach.
There be no public visitation or service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Gideons of Murray, P.O. Box 931, Murray, KY 42071, or to The Hill, P.O. Box, 13, Hardin, KY 42048.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Crematon Services is in charge of arrangements.
Beck Allen Murphy
Beck Allen Murphy, 57, of Wingo, Kentucky, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at 12:43 p.m. at the Mayfield Health & Rehab.
He was of Catholic faith, a U.S. Marine veteran, and a former newspaper carrier for the Paducah Sun.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Edward Murphy; his mother, Vonna Armitage Murphy Audiss; and his stepfather, Denny Audiss.
Mr. Murphy is survived by his wife, Kim Morgan Murphy of Wingo; a daughter, Sara Murphy of Wingo; sons, Christopher Murphy of Wingo and Alex Koch of Mayfield; a daughter, Kathleen (Tyler) Garland of Hazel; a granddaughter, Katie Garland of Hazel; his stepmother, Glenda Murphy of Murray; a sister, Kelly Scarbrough of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Billy Bob White
Billy Bob White, 80, of Gilbertsville, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center in Edinburg, Texas.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Norman H. Lewellyn
Norman H. Lewellyn, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.