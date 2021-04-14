Janice Kay Erkman
Janice Kay Erkman, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully at home on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11:30 p.m.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, devoted mother, grandchild-hugger and caring friend. She was a gracious hostess, dedicated food-pusher, rescuer of road-crossing turtles, and fierce protector of her family. She had flower gardens, a bottomless jar of Oreo cookies, and a welcoming home.
She was born Jan. 31, 1947, in Evansville, Indiana, to Wilford G. Raney and Maxine Pierson Raney Jones of Carmi, Illinois, who preceded her in death. Her stepfather, James W. Jones, also preceded her in death.
Mrs. Erkman is survived by her husband of 56 years, Edward Ray Erkman; four daughters, Tonia Shaw and husband John of Colorado Springs, Colorado, April Hedges and husband Chris of Murray, Jeannie Russell and husband Travis of Murray and Kathy Colbenson and husband Eric of Augusta, Georgia; and 12 grandchildren, Rachel Shaw Baldauff and Timothy Shaw, Maxwell and Nickolas Hedges, Lillie, Lorynn and Augustus Russell, and Nathanael, Zachary, Elijah, Johnathan and Trinity Colbenson.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the funeral home.
Harry Dwayne Coles
Harry Dwayne Coles, 52, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born July 12, 1968, in Murray to the Lenice Coles and Joan Carroll Coles.
He was a self-employed concrete finisher and worked in maintenance for Brown & Root Inc. He was of Christian faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harry and Cloteal Coles; and his maternal grandparents, Johnnie and Velma Carroll.
Mr. Coles is survived by two sisters, Miranda Davenport and husband Kevin of Boaz and Dwania Edwards and husband Alan of Hardin; and one niece, Rochelle Jourdan and husband Jesse of Marion.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Brooks Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Dan Parker
Dan Parker, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 11, 2021, at his home.
He was born Aug. 21, 1935, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Domus Parker and Opal Yarbrough Parker.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and owned and operated Dan Parker Masonry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Valentine Parker; and one grandson, Gayge Lane Parker.
Mr. Parker is survived by one daughter, Mitzi Parker Brummett and husband Bill of Hendersonville, Tennessee; one son, Cregg Parker of Murray; one sister, Janice Allbritten of Murray; and one granddaughter, Emily Caroline Parker of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m., Friday, April 16, 2021, at Hicks Cemetery with John Dale officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071 or The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486.
Helen Margaret Weaver
Helen Margaret Weaver, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at her home.
She was born Feb. 4, 1937, in Columbus, Kentucky, to Oliver Crow and George Lillard Crow.
She was a retired English and typing teacher at Mayfield High School, and was a member of First Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Max Weaver; one brother, George Crow; one sister, Sue Cope; and one daughter, Alison Weaver.
Mrs. Weaver is survived by one daughter, Lori Weaver of Paducah; one sister, Hetzel Kohl of Murray; two grandchildren, Eric Parks and significant other, Michelle Phillips, and Christian Taylor, all of Murray.
There will be no public services or visitation held at this time.
Ciera Lakin Gobert
Ciera Lakin Gobert, 27, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, April 9, 2021.
Private family services will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Jeffrey Stephen Morgan
Jeffrey Stephen Morgan, 52, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock, Coleman & York Funeral Home.