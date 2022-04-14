Thomas Wayne Onash Sr.
Thomas Wayne Onash Sr., 69, of Hardin, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
He was born on February 27, 1953 in Chicago, IL. He was self employed as a truck driver and also a building contractor. Thomas retired to Kentucky Lake five years ago to be able to enjoy his favorite hobby of fishing. He was an avid collector of Hot Wheels and Match Box Cars. He collected tens of thousands of cars and often traveled the United States attending shows.
Preceding him in death is a brother, Dale Onash and a sister, Teresa Onash.
Those he leaves behind include a son, Tom Onash Jr. and wife, Andrea of Oak Ridge, TN; a daughter, Tina Koch, and husband Jeremy of Aurora, IL; brothers, Herbert Onash and Keith Onash, wife, Melanie, all of FL; a sister, Barbara Hinojosa and husband, Cris of IL and four grandchildren, Aidan and Rowan Onash as well as Matilda and Rylan Koch.
No public services will be held at this time.
Steven LaBelle
Steven LaBelle, 69, of Zeigler, Illinois, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022, at his home.
He was born March 9, 1953, in Herrin, Illinois, to Norman A. and Delores Marie Ralls LaBelle. He married the love of his life, Julia Ann Cavitt Hargrove on Sept. 11, 1994, in Murray.
He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. He was employed by Schwan's Frozen Foods for many years as a product manager. His job took him and his wife from Murray to Columbia, Tennessee for a few years and he eventually retired in Zeigler in 2004. He later went on to work for Crownline Boats as a delivery driver and he also worked in dispatch for Southern Motor Freight and PTL.
He was a member of Zeigler Masonic Lodge #1048 and the Ainad Shriners of Southern Illinois. He enjoyed hunting and mowing grass. His favorite pastime was spending time with his grandchildren and family.
He was preceded by his father, Norman A. LaBelle; mother and stepfather, Delores and Sonny Hunter; a daughter, Amanda LaBelle; in-laws, Terry and Jeanette Cavitt; siblings, Norman, Brad, Brian and Debbie LaBelle; and an uncle, Paul Russo.
Steve is survived by his wife, Julia LaBelle of Zeigler; two daughters, Alicia (Steve) Hargrove Duff of Murray and Rebecca Hargrove Stanton of Troy; six grandchildren, Jordan Watts, Cadence Stanton, Surin Stanton, Lilly Ann Martin, Dylan Duff and Aniston Duff; a half-sister, Mona (Roy) Grabbe of Houston, Texas; a half-brother, Terry (Linda) Dillon of Houston; an aunt, Betty Russo of Marion; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with burial to follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Friday, April 25, 2022, at the funeral home.
David Dallas Willoughby
David Dallas Willoughby, 61, passed away at his home Saturday, April 9, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. He was born April 8, 1961, in Murray, Kentucky, the son of James Dallas Willoughby and Betty Jane Willoughby. He was a longtime resident of Atlanta, Georgia.
David graduated from Murray High School in 1979. He went on to attend Murray State University and graduated in 1982 summa cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in accountancy. He received his law degree in 1985 from Vanderbilt University Law School and graduated summa cum laude. He was ranked number two in his class, and was a member of the Vanderbilt Law Review. He was a member of Sinking Spring Baptist Church in Murray.
He joined the King & Spalding law firm after graduation and practiced tax law in its Atlanta office for 10 years. He joined the Rogers & Hardin law firm in Atlanta in 1995 and was in charge of the tax practice of that firm for 26 years. David was a highly respected practitioner in his field and was ranked in Band 1 of Georgia tax lawyers in Chambers USA.
David will be remembered by all who knew him for his incredibly quick wit and his warm, engaging personality. He brought laughter into the lives of everyone who knew him. He had a big heart and was kind and gracious to everyone. He had a circle of longtime close friends with whom he enjoyed golf and other sports. He was a diehard University of Kentucky basketball fan.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Gregory Dean Willoughby, and a stepbrother, Clayton McCuiston. David is survived by his wife, Lisa Willoughby; his mother, Betty Jane Willoughby and special friend Calvin Gibson; his father, James Dallas Willoughby and wife Ladean Heath Willoughby; and a stepbrother, Eddie McCuiston.
David married Lisa in 2015, and he was a devoted and loving husband. Lisa was at his side throughout his illness, and it was her devotion, nursing expertise and courage that allowed David to spend his final days at his home.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Oglethorpe Chapel of H.M. Patterson & Son in Atlanta, Georgia. A reception will follow.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in David’s memory to the American Cancer Society (donate3.cancer.org).
Billie Joe Maness
Billie Joe Maness, age 88, of Dexter, KY, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Mills Nursing and Rehab in Mayfield.
He was born July 26, 1933, in Calloway County, KY, to Oscar Maness and Bertha Thorn Maness. He was a member of Dexter Baptist Church and a deacon for many years. He loved Jesus and his family very much. He retired from being a commercial fisherman and business owner (Lake City Fish Market).
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Francine Maness; granddaughter, Bridgette Maness; five brothers and one sister.
Mr. Maness is survived by two sons, Russell (Debbie Maness), and Brian (Wanda) Maness; three grandchildren, Brad (Michelle) Maness, Cassie (Joel) English, Heather Boyd; seven great-grandchildren, Brendan Maness, Peyton Maness, Dillon McGuire, Whitney McGuire, Ryan English, Lainey English and Lucas Rocha. Also surviving is one sister, Betty Carroll of Almo. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.
