Norman H. Lewellyn
Norman H. Lewellyn, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Jan. 27, 1938, in Evansville, Indiana, to Norman Lyle Lewellyn and Helen Houpt Lewellyn, who preceded him in death.
In 1994, Norm retired to Murray with his one true love, Bobbie, a fellow educator and his wife of 59 years. They both enjoyed fishing, spending time with friends, and hosting the occasional fish fry. Although he loved to play golf (one activity that Bobbie never fancied), they were never far apart. Norm spent 35 years in education with 30 of those years at Western School Corporation in Russiaville, Indiana. He was passionate about education and coaching. He was fondly known as Stormin’ Norman, Big Lew and Coach Lewellyn. He coached football, basketball, baseball, track, swimming and golf. At times, he even stepped to the other side and officiated games. He loved challenging students to be their best and was blessed to have so many reach out after leaving high school to share their life successes and memories from their time at Western. Norm used to love to say, “Winners never quit, and quitters never win.” He was a true winner. He never knew a stranger, and once you knew him, you never had to wonder where you stood or what he thought. He was not one to candy-coat his opinion. As an educator, he was tough, with high expectations, but always encouraged his students to understand that you could meet those standards with proper attention and effort. As a friend, he would do anything he could to lend a helping hand and assist in times of need.
In the 26 years that Norm lived in Murray, he enjoyed attending Murray State Racer sporting events, participating as a fishing guide for professional bass fisherman coming into the area, and spending time with his grandchildren on the lake fishing and boating. Throughout his adult life, he served as past president of the Russiaville Lions Club. He was also a member of the Russiaville Masonic Lodge #82, Valley of Indianapolis Scottish Rite, Hadi Shrine Temple of Evansville, Indiana, and the Elks Lodge Boonville, Indiana, Lodge #1180. He was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Murray, and was a Kentucky Colonel. He volunteered and supported many different organizations throughout his lifetime. Husband, brother, dad, granddad, great-granddad, brother-in-law, father-in-law, uncle, friend, mentor, coach, teacher, administrator, fisherman and golfer are many of the words used to describe Norman Houpt Lewellyn.
Norm is survived by his wife, Roberta “Bobbie” of Murray; one daughter, Debra Lewellyn Horrell, and husband Edward of Germantown, Tennessee; two sons, Kenneth Wayne Lewellyn and wife Merry Ann of Gallatin, Tennessee, and Jeffrey Allen Lewellyn and wife Tracy of Terre Haute, Indiana; two brothers, Tom Lewellyn and wife Starr of Murray and John Lewellyn and wife Lynette of Boonville, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Cam Lewellyn, Grant Lewellyn and wife Haley, Reed Noble, Macy Raffles and husband Christopher, Jessica Wright, James Beach, Nick Weber and Alex Weber; two great-grandchildren, Craven Wright and Remy Raffles; two brothers-in-law; Richard McKaig and wife Maribeth and Thomas McKaig and wife Anna Jo; a large, loving extended family; his fellow brothers at his college fraternity, Lambda Chi Alpha; and many dear friends that he held close to his heart.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in memory of Norman Houpt Lewellyn to the Paralyzed Veterans of America, KIPVA, 2835 Holmans Lane, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 or online at KIPVA.org. Note: In memory of Norm Lewellyn for the Paralyzed Veterans of America, Bluegrass Bass Bash and the Shriner’s Children Hospital, at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org
There will be no public service or visitation held. A celebration of life will follow at a later date.
June S. Jennings
June S. Jennings, 83, of Shelbyville, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was a member of the Holly Hills Church of Christ. She graduated from Hazel High School and attended Murray State University. She owned and operated Jennings Bookkeeping Service for many years. She, along with her husband, O.J. (“Skip”), worked with the Boy Scouts for over 30 years, and also worked with American Heritage Girls for several years. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school, attending UK basketball games and crocheting.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jan L. Jennings.
June is survived by her husband of 61 years, O. J. Jennings III; her sons, James H. Jennings and wife Carolyn of Jeffersontown; John K. Jennings and wife Debbie of Louisville; her grandchildren, Kathryn “Katie” Ernst (Justin) of Cincinnati, Ohio; Joshua Jennings (Felicia) of Haiti and Jennifer Jennings of Jeffersontown; her sister, Myra Jo Farley of Murray; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Kentuckiana Stroke Association, 3425 Stony Spring Cir, Louisville, KY 40220.
Allen Dority
Allen Dority, 80, of Almo, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home.
He was born Dec. 22, 1939, in Charleston, South Carolina, to Allen and Anne Anderson Dority.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines, and was a member of Hardin Baptist Church. His hobbies were woodworking and photography, and he was very proud of his southern heritage history. He was a traveling merchant in the rural low country of Charleston in the 1950s.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Steve Dority, and a granddaughter, Ashlyn Winn.
Mr. Dority is survived by his wife, Phyllis Martin Dority of Almo; a son, Heath Watson and wife Julie of Benton; three daughters, Audra Napp and husband Buddy of Murray, Lisa Dority Winn and Lindsey Dority, both of Charleston; a brother, Ronnie Dority of Texas; and 10 grandchildren, Matthew Napp (Christen), Kayli Cendejas (Daniel), Austin Napp (Elizabeth Grogan), Ashley Riley, Sam Powers, Kaylea Mileham (Michael), Jackson Glenn, Drayton Glenn, Megan Winn and Emily Winn.
A private family funeral service and burial will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Connie Maxwell Children's Home, 810 Maxwell Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
Eula Ann McGehee
Eula Ann McGehee, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Nov. 18, 1934, to Jimmy and Abigail Garland Downey.
She was a member of Old Salem Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Thomas McGehee, and four brothers, William Downey, Edgar Downey, Buel Downey and Buford Downey.
Mrs. McGehee is survived by three stepsons, Joe McGehee and wife Yolanda of Murray, Randy McGehee of Michigan and Terry McGehee of Hazel; seven grandchildren, Maddie McGehee, Randy McGehee, Krista McGehee, McKayla McGehee, Jonathon McGehee, Jason McGehee and Monica Childress; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A private family graveside service will be held.
William Gillard 'Popeye' Ross
William Gillard “Popeye” Ross, 101, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, hours before his 102nd birthday.
He was born April 12, 1918, in Marshall County, Kentucky, to Cleavie Ross and Ethie Sirls Ross.
He was the owner and operator of Ross Standard Service Station in Murray for 46 years. After his retirement, he was a longtime volunteer at Spring Creek Health Care, and a member of First United Methodist Church. He was a 1939 alumnus of Murray High School, and a Kentucky Colonel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gretchel Hamrick Ross, who died Nov. 26, 2006; and one sister, Ruby Melugin.
Mr. Ross is survived by one daughter, Pam Hoke and husband Tommy of Murray; one son, Andy Ross of Daytona Beach, Florida; three grandchildren, Sandy Tinsley and husband Matthew of Murray and Kimberly Ross and Kristen Ross, both of Daytona Beach; and two great-grandchildren, Hannah Tinsley of Murray and Bentley Weixler of Daytona Beach.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Murray City Cemetery with Jim Stahler officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Gideons of Murray, P.O. Box 931, Murray, KY 42071, or to The Hill, P.O. Box, 13, Hardin, KY 42048.
William Conley Jones Sr.
William Conley Jones Sr., 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.