Thomas Wayne Onash Sr.
Thomas Wayne Onash Sr., 69, of Hardin, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
He was born on February 27, 1953 in Chicago, IL. He was self employed as a truck driver and also a building contractor. Thomas retired to Kentucky Lake five years ago to be able to enjoy his favorite hobby of fishing. He was an avid collector of Hot Wheels and Match Box Cars. He collected tens of thousands of cars and often traveled the United States attending shows.
Preceding him in death is a brother, Dale Onash and a sister, Teresa Onash.
Those he leaves behind include a son, Tom Onash Jr. and wife, Andrea of Oak Ridge, TN; a daughter, Tina Koch, and husband Jeremy of Aurora, IL; brothers, Herbert Onash and Keith Onash, wife, Melanie, all of FL; a sister, Barbara Hinojosa and husband, Cris of IL and four grandchildren, Aidan and Rowan Onash as well as Matilda and Rylan Koch.
No public services will be held at this time.
Steven LaBelle
Steven LaBelle, 69, of Zeigler, Illinois, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022, at his home.
He was born March 9, 1953, in Herrin, Illinois, to Norman A. and Delores Marie Ralls LaBelle. He married the love of his life, Julia Ann Cavitt Hargrove on Sept. 11, 1994, in Murray.
He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. He was employed by Schwan's Frozen Foods for many years as a product manager. His job took him and his wife from Murray to Columbia, Tennessee for a few years and he eventually retired in Zeigler in 2004. He later went on to work for Crownline Boats as a delivery driver and he also worked in dispatch for Southern Motor Freight and PTL.
He was a member of Zeigler Masonic Lodge #1048 and the Ainad Shriners of Southern Illinois. He enjoyed hunting and mowing grass. His favorite pastime was spending time with his grandchildren and family.
He was preceded by his father, Norman A. LaBelle; mother and stepfather, Delores and Sonny Hunter; a daughter, Amanda LaBelle; in-laws, Terry and Jeanette Cavitt; siblings, Norman, Brad, Brian and Debbie LaBelle; and an uncle, Paul Russo.
Steve is survived by his wife, Julia LaBelle of Zeigler; two daughters, Alicia (Steve) Hargrove Duff of Murray and Rebecca Hargrove Stanton of Troy; six grandchildren, Jordan Watts, Cadence Stanton, Surin Stanton, Lilly Ann Martin, Dylan Duff and Aniston Duff; a half-sister, Mona (Roy) Grabbe of Houston, Texas; a half-brother, Terry (Linda) Dillon of Houston; an aunt, Betty Russo of Marion; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with burial to follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Friday, April 25, 2022, at the funeral home.
Dr. E. Wade Underwood
Dr. E. Wade Underwood, 86, of Murray, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Dr. Underwood was born on October 13,1935 in Calloway County to the late Ernest Allen and Eupha Johnson Underwood. He was a citizen of the world who traversed the globe picking up friends and sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ along the way. His first real job was operating a combine on the farm with his brothers-in-law, Bill Collins and Sonny Lockhart. He was a graduate of Murray Training School (1954), Murray State University (1957 Bachelor of Arts and 1960 Masters of Math Education) and University of Akron (1976 Doctorate of Education).
His career in education started in Akron, Ohio, the rubber capital of the world. His last assignment was the Amazon Valley Academy in Belem, Brazil. In between, he worked at University of Rio Grande (Rio Grande, Ohio), Lincoln Memorial University (Harrogate, Tennessee), the University of Rio Grande Japan (Tokyo, Japan), and Columbus Public Schools (Columbus, Ohio). He was the youngest president of the Akron Education Association, and was the President and Executive Secretary of the Ohio Education Association, where he successfully negotiated many victories for the teachers of Ohio.
He was a member ofSinking Spring BaptistChurch for most of his life. He was also a member of the Southwest Baptist Chapel in Columbus, Ohio; a member of the Akron Baptist Temple in Akron, Ohio, which was founded by several of his aunts and uncles; and a member of Tokyo Baptist Church in Tokyo, Japan. He was a student of biblical prophecy and the author of “The United States and the United Kingdom in Biblical Prophecy: The Coming War” and “An English*Scots-Irish*Chickasaw Underwood Family: The Ancestors and Descendants of Freeling Huysen Underwood”.
He was a lover of funny jokes, puttering around the yard, and teaching people things. He remodeled several houses with his signature flair for an unfortunate accident. After a floor laying incident, he taught his math class to count to 9 1/2 on what was left of his fingers.
There was nothing in life he liked better than being with his sisters, sitting in their kitchens with hot brown sugar cookies, strawberries and ice cream, and extended family and stories. He loved his God, his family, his friends, and his Murray State Racers basketball.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters and best friends, Juanita Collins and Betty Jane Lockhart as well as niece, Renata Bogard.
He is survived by three daughters he loved, Elizabeth Hosler (Michael) of Orient, Ohio, Mary Ashley of Beavercreek, Ohio and Catherine Arick (David) of Germantown, Tennessee. He was the grandfather of six and great-grandfather of one. Grandchildren are Emilie Hosler, Noah Ashley (Sofie), MaryCatherine Hosler, Reese Ashley, Eve Arick and Heath Arick and great-grandson Malikhi Budgett; various nieces and nephews including Lalita Lee Rhodes, Regina Nell Manis (Tommy), Gene Dale Lockhart (Leslie), Lenora LeeAnn Lockhart, Billy Charles Collins and various great nieces and nephews all of whom he loved and adored (you know who you are), as well as, step granddaughter, Dawn Sarjeant and step great grandson, Cristofer Jordan "CJ" Armentrout (Rose).
The funeral service honoring the life of Mr. Underwood is set for 12 PM on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Sinking Spring Baptist Church. His three daughters and Sammy Cunningham will officiate. Burial will follow at Sinking Spring Cemetery. Pallbearers include Michael Hosler, David Arick, Noah Ashely, Heath Arick, Billy Collins, Gene Dale Lockhart. His family welcomes visitors from 10 AM - 12 PM on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Sinking Spring Baptist Church.
Eva Dell McNutt Henry
Eva Dell McNutt Henry, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at her home in Prince George, Virginia.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.