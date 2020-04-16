Estil Jesse James
Estil Jesse James, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born June 29, 1949, in Pike County, Kentucky, to Wilson James and Emma Thacker.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two infant children, Estil and Dreama James; three brothers, Franklin, Roger and Ronnie James; and the mother of his children, Barbara Deboard James.
Mr. James is survived by four daughters, Melissa DeBoard Howell and husband James of Grethel, Paula Michelle Crislip and husband Matt of Van Lear, Tabatha James and Delores James Glasbergen and husband Milco of Pikeville; one son, Rodney James and wife Daisy of Pikeville; one sister, Wilma Woods of Murray; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn James of Wingo and Ruth James of Benton, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family members.
There will be no public service or visitation. A private graveside service will be held at Murray City Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Norman H. Lewellyn
Norman H. Lewellyn, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Jan. 27, 1938, in Evansville, Indiana, to Norman Lyle Lewellyn and Helen Houpt Lewellyn, who preceded him in death.
In 1994, Norm retired to Murray with his one true love, Bobbie, a fellow educator and his wife of 59 years. They both enjoyed fishing, spending time with friends, and hosting the occasional fish fry. Although he loved to play golf (one activity that Bobbie never fancied), they were never far apart. Norm spent 35 years in education with 30 of those years at Western School Corporation in Russiaville, Indiana. He was passionate about education and coaching. He was fondly known as Stormin’ Norman, Big Lew and Coach Lewellyn. He coached football, basketball, baseball, track, swimming and golf. At times, he even stepped to the other side and officiated games. He loved challenging students to be their best and was blessed to have so many reach out after leaving high school to share their life successes and memories from their time at Western. Norm used to love to say, “Winners never quit, and quitters never win.” He was a true winner. He never knew a stranger, and once you knew him, you never had to wonder where you stood or what he thought. He was not one to candy-coat his opinion. As an educator, he was tough, with high expectations, but always encouraged his students to understand that you could meet those standards with proper attention and effort. As a friend, he would do anything he could to lend a helping hand and assist in times of need.
In the 26 years that Norm lived in Murray, he enjoyed attending Murray State Racer sporting events, participating as a fishing guide for professional bass fisherman coming into the area, and spending time with his grandchildren on the lake fishing and boating. Throughout his adult life, he served as past president of the Russiaville Lions Club. He was also a member of the Russiaville Masonic Lodge #82, Valley of Indianapolis Scottish Rite, Hadi Shrine Temple of Evansville, Indiana, and the Elks Lodge Boonville, Indiana, Lodge #1180. He was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Murray, and was a Kentucky Colonel. He volunteered and supported many different organizations throughout his lifetime. Husband, brother, dad, granddad, great-granddad, brother-in-law, father-in-law, uncle, friend, mentor, coach, teacher, administrator, fisherman and golfer are many of the words used to describe Norman Houpt Lewellyn.
Norm is survived by his wife, Roberta “Bobbie” of Murray; one daughter, Debra Lewellyn Horrell, and husband Edward of Germantown, Tennessee; two sons, Kenneth Wayne Lewellyn and wife Merry Ann of Gallatin, Tennessee, and Jeffrey Allen Lewellyn and wife Tracy of Terre Haute, Indiana; two brothers, Tom Lewellyn and wife Starr of Murray and John Lewellyn and wife Lynette of Boonville, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Cam Lewellyn, Grant Lewellyn and wife Haley, Reed Noble, Macy Raffles and husband Christopher, Jessica Wright, James Beach, Nick Weber and Alex Weber; two great-grandchildren, Craven Wright and Remy Raffles; two brothers-in-law; Richard McKaig and wife Maribeth and Thomas McKaig and wife Anna Jo; a large, loving extended family; his fellow brothers at his college fraternity, Lambda Chi Alpha; and many dear friends that he held close to his heart.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in memory of Norman Houpt Lewellyn to the Paralyzed Veterans of America, KIPVA, 2835 Holmans Lane, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 or online at KIPVA.org. Note: In memory of Norm Lewellyn for the Paralyzed Veterans of America, Bluegrass Bass Bash and the Shriner’s Children Hospital, at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org
There will be no public service or visitation held. A celebration of life will follow at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
June S. Jennings
June S. Jennings, 83, of Shelbyville, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was a member of the Holly Hills Church of Christ. She graduated from Hazel High School and attended Murray State University. She owned and operated Jennings Bookkeeping Service for many years. She, along with her husband, O.J. (“Skip”), worked with the Boy Scouts for over 30 years, and also worked with American Heritage Girls for several years. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school, attending UK basketball games and crocheting.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jan L. Jennings.
June is survived by her husband of 61 years, O. J. Jennings III; her sons, James H. Jennings and wife Carolyn of Jeffersontown; John K. Jennings and wife Debbie of Louisville; her grandchildren, Kathryn “Katie” Ernst (Justin) of Cincinnati, Ohio; Joshua Jennings (Felicia) of Haiti and Jennifer Jennings of Jeffersontown; her sister, Myra Jo Farley of Murray; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Kentuckiana Stroke Association, 3425 Stony Spring Cir, Louisville, KY 40220.
Online condolences may be left at www.shannonfuneralhome.com.
Shannon Funeral Home of Shelbyville is in charge of arrangements.
James B. 'Jimmy' Slay
James B. "Jimmy" Slay, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.