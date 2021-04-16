Cy Peter Queen
Cy Peter Queen, 49, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee.
He was born Nov. 18, 1971, to Tim Queen and Kathy Miller Queen.
He graduated from McGavock High School in Nashville, Tennessee, where he was a proud member of the award-winning band and chamber singers. Following high school, he attended Vanderbilt University’s Blair Music Academy on a vocal scholarship. At the time of his death, he was a self-employed musician performing with Exit South and at his beloved church, First Cumberland Presbyterian in Murfreesboro.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, and his maternal grandfather, James Roland Miller.
Cy is survived by his maternal grandmother, Edna Miller of Murfreesboro; two aunts, Ruth Miller Warner (Richard) of Jonesboro, Georgia, and Beth Miller Stribling of Murray; two cousins, Jeremy and Jared (Dana) Warner of Georgia; an extended loving family and a large circle of friends.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Murfreesboro. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Mr. Queen was adamant in making a difference and his family was very proud they could grant his wishes to donate his remains to Genesis of Memphis for medical education and Tennessee Donor Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society (nationalmssociety.org), or First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 907 East Main St., Murfreesboro, TN.
Laura Findley
Laura Findley, 84, of Hardin, Kentucky, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at her home, of natural causes.
She was born July 23, 1936, in Almo, Kentucky, to Cecil and Myrtle Hopkins.
She loved her family, reading, traveling and animals.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas Edward McClure; her second husband, William Findley; and a daughter, Donna McClure Ingram.
She is survived by a son, Thomas McClure of Hardin; a daughter, Deborah Alford of Birmingham, Alabama; two stepsons, Kenneth McClure of Birmingham and Edward McClure of Georgia; a brother, Larry Hopkins of Mayfield; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
There will be no services at this time.
Marshall County Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
FUNERAL NOTICES
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Dan Parker
A graveside service is at 1 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at Hicks Cemetery.
Donna C. Slone
A memorial service is at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the funeral home.
————————————————
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home
Janice Kay Erkman
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the funeral home.
———————————————————
Cy Peter Queen
A memorial service is at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.