Christopher ‘Chris’ Nanney
Christopher “Chris” Nanney, 42, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
He was born July 13, 1980, in Murray.
He was an insurance agent at Nanney Insurance and was of Christian faith.
Mr. Nanney is survived by his daughter, Ava Grace Nanney of Murray; his parents, Bobby Joe and Linda Kaye Walker Nanney of Murray; one sister, Lisa Rudolph and husband Tracy of Dexter; one brother, Jim Nanney and wife Tammy of Almo; four nieces, Morgan Rudolph, Kaci Rudolph Lea, Leanna Nanney and Marina Crouch; two nephews, Kody Rudolph and Mason Rudolph; and six great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Kendrick Lewis and Tracy Rudolph officiating. Burial followed in Temple Hill Cemetery. Visitation was from 12:00 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Kentucky/West Virginia Chapter, 1941 Bishop Ln Ste 108, Louisville, KY 40218-1924.
Robert L. ‘Bob’ Suchman
Robert L. “Bob” Suchman, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at his home.
He was born Aug. 7, 1936, in Bertrand, Missouri, to William Suchman and Reda Vaughn Suchman.
He worked in the industrial HVAC industry, including 25 years with Brauer Supply Company in St. Louis, Missouri. He was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Melvin Raber, and one nephew, Caleb Raber, both of Grand Tower, Illinois.
Mr. Suchman is survived by his wife, Marianne (Raber) Suchman of Murray, whom she married Feb. 10, 1961, in Oran, Missouri; one daughter, Beth (Suchman) Muckerman and husband Paul of St. Louis; one son, Robert “Rob” Suchman and wife Carrie of Lebanon, Tennessee; one brother, William “Bill” Suchman and wife Barbara of Jackson, Missouri; one sister-in-law, Janice Raber of Grand Tower; four grandchildren, Madison E. Muckerman of Clinton, Iowa, Brooke C. Muckerman, Claire M. Muckerman and Amelia M. Muckerman, all of St. Louis; one niece, Aime Oswald of Hogansville, Georgia; and two nephews, Jeff Suchman of Specific, Missouri, and Brian Suchman of Jackson, Missouri.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Poplar Spring Baptist Church with Kevin Harris officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the church. A graveside and burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Sikeston Memorial Park Cemetery in Sikeston, Missouri.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Joel Wayne Turner
Joel Wayne Turner, 76, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
Born April 24, 1946, in Calloway County, Kentucky, he was the son of Gardie and Codell Schroader Turner.
He was a 1964 graduate of Calloway County High School. He worked for the Tappan stove plant in Murray and was a life-long tobacco farmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Harold A. Turner.
Mr. Turner is survived by his daughter, Tammy Ray of Hazel; grandchildren, Turner James “TJ” Ray of Memphis, Tennessee, and Amber Alexis Ray of Jackson, Tennessee; and nephews James Turner and wife Lori of Coldwater, Tim Alton and wife Johnda of Murray and Hugh Alton of Hazel.
A private family graveside service will be at Murray Memorial Gardens.
Robert Holder
Robert Joe Holder, 60, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, April 14, 2023, at his home.
Born August 19, 1962, in Watsonville, California, he was the son of Delbert and Betty (Cloud) Holder.
He was a welder and steel fabricator at Darnell Steel and Construction in Benton. He previously worked for Midwest Steel in Murray.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gene Holder; and a sister, Janice Lampi.
Robert is survived by wife of 32 years, Julie (Rogers) Holder of Murray; children, Ryan (Daytona) Rogers of Murray, Joshua (Brenda) Holder of Paris, Tennessee, Autumn (Corey Crowley) Holder of Murray, Grace (Blake Steinfeldt) Holder of Murray, Matthew (Aarin) Holder of Benton and Ashley Holder of Murray; grandchildren, Kylie Steinfeldt, Serra Tynes, Emma Rogers, William Rogers, Adalynn Steinfeldt, Oakley Holder, Asher Nance and Jackson Crowley; and a sister, Rachelle Holder of Peoria, Arizona.
A memorial visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services. No service will be held.
